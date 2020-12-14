Where Was 'Manhunt Deadly Games' Filmed? Is The Atlanta-based Story Filmed In Atlanta?

Manhunt Deadly Games is a miniseries that first aired on CBS and was recently released on Netflix. The mini-series is all about the real-life incident that occurred in Atlanta where innocent lives were lost during the 1996 Olympic park bombing. The mini-series also follows the investigation and how the security guard who was first hailed as a hero later became a prime suspect in the incident. Read on for all details about one of the popular questions that Netflix's Manhunt Deadly Games fans ask, i.e. 'Where was Manhunt Deadly Games filmed'?

ALSO READ| Dwayne Johnson Reveals He Has Begun Training For 'Black Adam' In Latest Post; Check Out

Where was Manhunt Deadly Games filmed?

According to triblive portal, Manhunt Deadly Games is filmed majorly in Pittsburgh from June to October 2019. The series producers chose Pittsburgh as the primary Manhunt Deadly Games filming locations for the season 2 of Deadly Games, as the location was more practical to the plot as they needed access to nearby woods.

The series also used the space at Tech One Business Park in Monroeville, even the production house was located at 31st Street Studios, Tech One Business Park in Monroeville. was also used to recreate Atlanta's centennial Olympic park. Some western Pennsylvania locations were also used during the filming of the series.

31st Street Studios

Tech One Business Park in Monroeville

The region is located in Pittsburgh and was also used for the filming of Manhunt Deadly Games.

Old Blawnox post office building

The location was used as an FBI command centre.

Allegheny Courthouse, Pittsburgh

The location was used (as Atlanta City Hall’s rotunda.

Ventana Hills Apartments in Coraopolis

Manhunt Deadly Games shooting locations also included the Ventana Hills Apartments in Coraopolis. The location was used as the exterior of Richard Jewell’s apartment in the series.

ALSO READ| Toddler Gives Hilarious Reaction When Mom Pretends To Eat Her Fingers, Netizens In Splits

Manhunt Deadly Games review

According to CBS portal, Manhunt: Deadly Games is a true crime anthology series which chronicles one of the complex manhunts that occurred in the U.S. following the terrorist bombing that happened during the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta. The series is the second season in the Manhunt series, the first season was called Manhunt: Unabomber. Manhunt Deadly Games cast includes Cameron Briton who plays the role of Richard Jewell aka the security guard.

Apart from Britton, the mini-series also stars Jack Huston (as Eric Rudolph), Judith Light (Bobi Jewell), Carla Gugino (Kathy Scruggs), Gethin Anthony (Jack Brennan), Kelly Jenrette (Stacy Knox), Arliss Howard (Earl Embry), Jay O. Sanders (Jack Bryant), Nick Searcy (Sheriff Thompson), Marley Shelton (Hannah Gray), Becky Ann Baker (Patricia Rudolph) and Brad William Henke (as Big John). Manhunt Deadly Games review on Rotten Tomatoes is generally positive, with a rating of 77%.

ALSO READ| 'Schitt's Creek' Releases Moira Rose's Version Of The 'Evermore' Track; Read More

ALSO READ| Is Manhunt Deadly Games A True Story? All About The 2nd Season Of Manhunt Of Eric Rudolph

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.