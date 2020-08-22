What Happened To Gerritt On 'Holey Moley'? Here Is Why He Lost On The Show?

Holey Moley is a sports reality competition series. Helmed by Chris Culvenor, the series is produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. The reality series features contestants competing against each other in a string of head-to-head, sudden-death matchups on a miniature golf obstacle course.

So far two seasons of Holey Moley have been released by ABC. The American basketball player Stephen Curry serves as executive producer of the show. Holey Moley is hosted by ESPN sportscaster Joe Tessitore and comedian and actor Rob Riggle.

What happened to Gerritt on 'Holey Moley'?

Gerritt Beatty appeared on the June 18 episode of Holey Moley. The episode was called Where the Herd At? It had three rounds and featured eight contestants including Gerritt Beatty. He won the first round while competing against Amanda Robertson.

Gerritt, who was one of the most entertaining contestants on the June 18 episode, went up against Tanner Beard in the second round. However, fans were surprised and confused by the events that occurred in the second episode of the show. One fan of the show took to Reddit and pointed out that the game looked rigged in the second round.

The Reddit user named “cmcasey79” suggested that Tanner's ball before his final "winning" shot was not in the same place in which his tee shot had ended up. The Reddit user further claimed that the game appeared to be scripted. The Reddit user said that maybe they both Gerritt and Tanner had missed the shots and the footage was later edited in a way which made Tanner appear as the winner.

Fans were clearly disappointed by the results of round two between Tanner and Gerritt on Holey Moley. Another Reddit user named No_Blueberry_1532 claimed that the ABC show is completely rigged and that the shoemakers reposition the balls to ensure that their favoured contestants win. The Reddit user further speculated that Tanner Beard was favoured by show’s makers because he had famous friends like Zac Efron and Josh Duhamel.

In any case, these are merely speculations. After the Holey Moley season, 2 episode was aired, Gerritt Beatty took to his Facebook and revealed that he had been severely injured in the ninth step of the course “Putt the Plank”. Fans of the show will be able to recall that Gerritt was injured while crossing the lagoon on the back of a shark to complete the hole.

