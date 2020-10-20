Jennifer Aniston Convinced Her Father To Resume 'Days Of Our Lives' Shoot From Home?

Friends fame Jennifer Aniston is not ready for her father to venture out to resume work amid the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. The 87-year-old father of Jennifer, veteran actor John Aniston, is set to resume the shoot of ABC's daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives. However, John's daughter doesn't want him to put his life at risk and has thus requested him to convince the makers of the NBC show to shoot his scenes at his home.

(Image credit: Jennifer Aniston Instagram)

Jennifer Aniston's father to shoot his 'Days of Our Lives' scenes at home?

A report by The Sun revealed a source confirming that Jennifer Aniston's father will resume the shoot of his highly-popular soap opera Days of Our Lives from his home. The report of the newspaper suggested that John Anniston was heading to Burbank to join Days of Our Lives cast to reprise his role as Victor Kiriakis. However, after his daughter realised the same, she was not willing to put his life at stake. According to the daily, Jennifer 'put her feet down' and pleaded her beloved father to convince the show's producers to shoot his scenes at home.

Jennifer also suggested they tapped her father at his home, which is located in an 'exclusive gated community'. The source also informed the international outlet that the makers of Days of Our Lives have agreed with Jennifer Aniston's father's proposition. The insider also revealed that John's scene partners will be 'chauffeured' to his place and will also be tested for COVID-19 before their arrival.

For the unversed, Jennifer Aniston's family has been through major ups and downs over the years. Jennifer is the daughter of John and his first wife Nancy Dow. The Golden Globe Award-winning actor and her father's relationship had hit rock bottom after he walked out years ago.

However, if the grapevines are to be believed, the father-daughter duo have reconciled during the lockdown and have reportedly been catching up with each other over the phone on a daily basis ever since then. The recent report by The Sun also proves that Jennifer and John have returned to being on good terms with each other.

