What Happened To Ivan Hall In 'The Bachelorette'? Finalist Spills Beans

The story of Ivan Hall in The Bachelorette season 16 took an unexpected turn. In the grand finale episode that aired fairly recently, this year's Bachelorette, Tayshia Adams, surprised one and all when she finally accepted Zac Clark's proposal. During the same finale episode, the track that involved Ivan Hall and Tayshia Adams appeared to have come to a halt after he communicated to Tayshia that religion never came in the way of him and his relationships. This indicated that at some point, Tayshia and Ivan had a conversation when it ultimately made the former change her mind about who seemed to be her second-best suitor after Brendan Morais in The Bachelorette. Since then, fans have been wondering as to what happened to Ivan on The Bachelorette Season 16.

What Happened to Ivan on the Bachelorette exactly?

As per Ivan's own set of revelations, while conversing with the host of Off The Vine podcast, Ivan Hall and Tayshia Adams chose to go their own separate ways when a conversation about religion and beliefs came in the way. As per the interview, when the duo spent some quality time in the fantasy suite and discussed their likes, dislikes and even children, somehow, religion and beliefs became the central topic of discussion. During the interview, Ivan Hall was heard sharing that he made it known to Tayshia, a devout Christian, that he is agnostic.

Hall also went on to clarify that Agnostic means that he is unsure about the existence of a god, as opposed to Atheist, who is defined by having a strong stand against God's existence. As per the interview on the podcast, the finalist was asked by Tayshia as to what he will tell their children when religion and beliefs are being discussed between them. He said that his answer is going to be very different from that of Tayshia's as he is unsure about God, religion and the related subjects and concepts.

Reportedly, Tayshia hinted at things possibly not working out in the future when she communicated that religion and her beliefs are something that means a lot to her and rely on them heavily. In the concluding statements of the podcast interview, Hall was reportedly quite understanding about it all. Hence, their final meet as potential partners became a concluding chapter of the story of Ivan Hall in The Bachelorette.

About Ivan Hall:

Ivan Hall was amongst those few contestants who beat a majority of The Bachelorette 2020 cast members in order to make it to the top three. After the departure of Brendan Morais, Hall was seen competing for Tayshia's rose against Ben Smith and Zac Clark. The two ultimately became the winner.

