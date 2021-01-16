What Happened To Jack On 'Macgyver'? Here Is The Character's Fate In The Latest Episode

The American adventure series MacGyver has garnered a massive fan following every since it was released in September 2016 on ABC. The show is named after its titular character Angus ‘Mac’ MacGyverz, portrayed by Lucas Till in the 2016 reboot. The 2016 version of the show is based on the original series from 1985, in which the role was played by Richard Dean Anderson. The show’s fifth season started premiering on December 4, 2020. However, its most recent episode has left many fans thoroughly distressed as the fate of one of the lead characters Jack Dalton lies hanging. Find out, “What happened to Jack on MacGyver?”

What happened to Jack on MacGyver?

Season 5, episode 5 of MacGyver started on a very emotional note. In the opening minutes of the episode, it was revealed the Jack Dalton was dead. The character received a military funeral on the show and several people from the Team Phoenix crew paid heartfelt tributes to him.

How does Jack Dalton die?

According to the latest episode of the show, Jack’s death was a result of a long-term effort to down Tiberius Kovack. Fans don’t get to see Jack’s body in the first few minutes. According to Express.co.uk, this was because the actor who played Jack, George Eads wasn’t planning on returning on the show and there was no way to show it.

Hence from the funeral, the show quickly moved to a pizza parlor, a place that was of great emotional significance to both Riley and Jack. After Jack’s funeral true drama ensues on the show as the Phoenix foundation receives a post card, which was apparently crafted before Jack’s death and this serves Mac with an opportunity to get his own version of justice. But it was revealed that Kovac was merely a device in the hands of another dangerous criminal. The episode concludes with Riley getting Jack’s old GTO, and she and Mac drove off listening to Johnny Cash.

Who played Jack on MacGyver?

Jack Dalton on MacGyver is played by George Eads, who is an American actor. According to his IMDb, the 53 year old actor has also appeared in shows such as CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and the television movie, Immortality. However, his breakthrough role came as Jack Dalton in MacGyver.

