What Happened To Javi From Teen Mom? Find Out Why He Deleted His Instagram

The MTV reality show, Teen Mom not is one of the most popular American reality shows. Chronicling around the lives of teen moms, the show not only helped in breaking barriers for teen moms, but it also helped in dissolving the taboo and stigma that teen moms have to go through in society. Recently fans on Twitter have been discussing why Javi Marroquin from Teen Mom deleted his Instagram. Read on to find out, “What happened to Javi from Teen Mom?”

I am living for this javi and Lauren teen mom drama — amanda 🎃👻🍂 (@girlgangmama) August 19, 2019

She’s unfollowed him and deleted all of their solo pictures... I love it so much. Her Instagram ads annoy the crap out of me — amanda 🎃👻🍂 (@girlgangmama) August 20, 2019

#TeenMom javi picked up on the second ring😂 pic.twitter.com/zKP9vl3eAj — Marisa Townsend (@Tocahontas_) October 21, 2020

Read | 'Teen Mom 2' fame Kailyn Lowry makes serious claims about ex-husband Javi Marroquin

What happened to Javi from Teen Mom?

A report by Distractify revealed that the 27-year-old television star Javi deleted his Instagram handle, amidst various cheating allegations and scandals. The report reveals that his ex-wife and teen mom Kailyn Lowry had confused that his first famous significant other, Javi had cheated on her while he was overseas on his military assignment. Fans watched on the show that their divorce ended messily. He then got together with Lauren Comeau who is also a teen mom but the pair had a tumultuous relationship and ended up separating in 2017. But, it looks as though Javi Marroquin is not the man to sit and waste time, as he quickly went on all in with Briana DeJesus and the pair had some happy days until January 2018.

Read | Javi Marroquin Deletes His Instagram After Breakup With Lauren Comeau

Javi Marroquin and his relationships

Although Javi and Lauren broke up in 2017, they were on again-off again for a very long time. The couple was on again in the summer of 2019 and got engaged to each other as well. However, things took a steep downturn when in one of their house parties, Lauren found Javi in the bathroom with a woman. The woman apparently worked out at the gym owned by Javi and Lauren. The situation got out of hand and a heated argument resulted in a call to the cops, but no charges were filed.

Read | What Happened To 'Windy City Rehab'? Will Alison Victoria Return For A Season 3?

Javi Marroquin's Instagram account is deleted

The report further reveals that the couple was still able to reconcile when Javi publicly apologized to Lauren on his Instagram. However, even though they worked it out, Lauren was often seen without her engagement ring. However, now it appears as though the couple has separated for good. Another cheating scandal surfaced in October 2020, when Javi’s ex-wife Kailyn claimed that he recently tried to hook up with her while he was still with Lauren. Since rumours started circulating, Javi received a lot of hate on social media. As a result, the television star and military man deleted his Instagram.

Read | 'The Crown' 4 Teaser: Netizens React To Latest Teaser On Social Media

Image Source: @ laurencomeaufans (Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.