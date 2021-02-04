What Happened To Josie In 'Riverdale'? Here Is What You Need To Know

Riverdale has returned once again in its fifth season on Netflix. Apart from the leading characters of the show, the series has also introduced a number of interesting characters which have been given a positive response by the audience. Among those characters was that of Josie, who is the lead singer of the high school band. While she has been briefly seen in the series, fans haven’t been able to witness her on screen in the new season. Have a look at what happened to her character, along with her background.

Here is what happened to Josie in Riverdale

Josie is a popular character who had appeared briefly in the series, in several different points. However, with her character remaining out of the plot of the series, several fans have been asking questions about what happened to her. Josie came off as a very determined and focused person, who was serious about her future in music. While the characters of Archie and Veronica were kept away from each other, Josie had a fling with Archie that lasted for a while. They both even dated in several episodes of season 3 of the show.

The plot showed her father Myles, who is a professional jazz player, who had also come to town, initially refusing Josie when she asked him to let her accompany him in his musical gigs. However, he changed his mind when he saw perform for the first time. She then decided to break up with Archie so that she could pursue her musical career alongside her dad. Her character was thus taken out of the plot of Riverdale and hasn’t appeared in the series since. While it has not been confirmed that her character would not return, there has been no confirmation that Josie would be returning either.

Riverdale began only a few years ago in 2017, but has rapidly gained popularity among the younger audience. Bringing the popular characters from the Archie comics to life, the series has presented itself in a different tone. With five seasons of the show already available to watch, the series had also recently got renewed for a sixth season.

