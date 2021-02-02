What Happened To Kate Bassich From Life Below Zero? Know Details About Her

The Nat Geo TV show Life Below Zero' allowed people to see the real picture of hardships faced by the people who live in the remote parts of Alaska. This show started in May 2013 and offered a detailed and realistic picture of the daily life and seasonal activities of the subsistence hunters in Alaska. Kate Rorke Bassich was also among the leading cast when the show started. She was seen with her then-husband Andy Bassich and their family near the Yukon river with 25 sledge dogs offering a picture of a typical Alaskan family. But, she left the show after three seasons. There was no clarification about why she left the show. Many assumed that she had died. But, what is the real story? What happened to Kate Bassich in Life Below Zero?

Kate Rorke in Life Below Zero

Kate Rorke was loved by people in the show Life Below Zero. She was known as an adventurous and strong lady with unmatchable survival skills. But fans of the show are now wondering what happened to Kate.

How did Andy and Kate meet?

She met Andy Bassich in the year 2003. Kate was heading on a trip to Dawson City as a part of a group of tourists. She met Andy in the same group. They fell in love, went for several dates, resided in the same city, and ended up being together as a couple.

Andy and Kate tying the knot

Three years after their meet, they ended up marrying each other. They also have a child together. They spent their time well together and also set in a family business where they bred sledge dogs. After getting a lot of recognition across the globe, the show Life Below Zero took birth. In the year 2015, Kate and Andy called it quits. There was the final edition of divorce a little later. And Kate left him and moved away. She left the show after the divorce, following which the show Life Below Zero died.

What happened to Kate Bassich?

People have been wondering about Kate Bassich's death. But Kate is settled in Newfoundland in Canada. She interacts with her fans through her official Facebook page. It seems that she is thoroughly enjoying the warmer climate when she recently put out a picture of a vacation in the Caribbean. Kate did not return to Alaska and Andy is leading a lovely life with his dogs. After leaving the reality show, Kate seems to be doing great in her life.

