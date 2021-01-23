Hitman 3: Who Killed Zachary? Check Out How To Complete 'Death In The Family' Mission

Hitman 3 has delivered, and the players are adoring it. Everybody is thrilled by the arrival of Agent 47 back in their lives. Agent 47 is a Professional Killer and a Master of Disguise; players should utilize these abilities and different components in the game to take out the targets as they appear to be fit. There are numerous ways a player can kill a target and it is up to them how they choose to move toward the objective. Many players are inquisitive about who killed Zachary in Hitman 3.

Who killed Zachary in Hitman 3?

In Hitman 3 in the location of Dartmoor, the players will be faced with a murder mystery, and this is one of the best and most entertaining missions of the game. This mission is called Death in the Family and the players need to pose as a private investigator, investigating the murder of Zachary Carlisle in the Carlisle Manor.

After putting on the Private Investigator ensemble, the players should first go ahead and analyze Zachary's bedroom clues, as they can get the most information from there. Check out all the Zachary bedroom Clues Below:

Use a camera to scan Zachary’s body.

Scan the whiskey glass and bottle.

Examine Zachary’s suicide note

Use Zachary’s laptop.

Pull the book near the mirror on the left side of the room to open the secret passageway.

Find the mansion floor plan in the secret passage.

The players should also analyze Gregory's room clues, Emma's Room Clues, and Rebecca Room clues to get a better idea, in the end, the players will have to make an accusation between 3 people Mr. Fernsby, Zachary, or Emma.

Mr. Fernsby

Mr. Fernsby is suspected as he knew that Zachary was going to confess to the murder of Montgomery Carlisle that Fernsby was involved in and he must’ve killed Zachary to shut him up, but Mr. Fernsby isn’t the real killer.

Zachary

The second suspect is Zachary himself and this suspect stems from the concept that Zachary was overwhelmed with the guilt of committing a murder and decided to take his own life, but this isn’t the true story either.

Emma

The third suspect and the right suspect is Emma. Emma is responsible for the murder of Zachary. Emma has committed this murder to exact revenge for the time when they lost out on their fortune due to the murder of Montgomery Carlisle.

