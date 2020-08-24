Yellowstone Season 3 Finale: What Happens To The Dutton Family?

The tenth episode of Yellowstone Season 3, titled The World is Purple, premiered recently on August 23, 2020. The finale of Season 3 ended with a major cliffhanger that shocked fans. Yellowstone's main cast, the Dutton family, are targetted by assassins and their patriarch, John Dutton, is mortally shot by an unseen assailant. The final episode of season 3 ends with fans wondering whether John Dutton is still alive. The next season of Yellowstone will continue from this cliffhanger and will reveal what happened to the Dutton Family after they were brutally attacked by various assassins.

Yellowstone Season 3 Finale cliffhanger, what happened to the Dutton's in the last episode of the season?

The finale of Yellowstone season 3 stunned fans due to its unexpected cliffhanger ending. This episode, Jamie, the black sheep of the Dutton family, grew closer to his estranged real father, Garrett. Garrett tells his son that he is a "Randall and killing is his only gift". Garrett also revealed that he killed Jamie's mother because she had left him for dead on a discarded crack pipe.

Moreover, Garrett also tells his son that if he wants a part of the Dutton property, then he will have to take it back force. Garrett then tells Jamie that he will have to "kill the king," to become the next leader of Yellowstone Ranch. Meanwhile, all the major antagonists sit down with John Dutton to discuss a peace negotiation. During the meeting, Angela Blue Thunder calls out Rainwater and insults him for bowing down to the 'white man's rules'. She also wants to take back the land by force.

Finally, several mysterious assassins attack various members of the Dutton family. The episode ends with John Dutton getting shot by an unseen assailant. Even Beth is not safe, as her office is firebombed by an arsonist while she is still inside. Meanwhile, Kayce Dutton is last seen pushing over his table for protection after multiple gunmen enter his office to shoot him. Fans will only find out about what happened to the Dutton Family in the next season of Yellowstone.

