When Does Season 4 Of Yellowstone Start? Know About The Cast & Release Date Of The Upcomer

On Sunday, August 23, the latest installment of American series Yellowstone came to its conclusion. The cliffhanger in the final episode of season three has left many from the audience wondering about the upcoming season. So if "when does season 4 of Yellowstone start?" or "when is Yellowstone season 4 coming out?" is bothering you, here are a few details about the upcoming season, release date, and cast.

When does Yellowstone season 4 start?

Months before the season 3 premiere, Paramount Network confirmed that the ranching drama is not ending anytime soon. The network signed a deal with the creator of Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan, to work on new projects, including the fourth season of the popular show. The third season debuted on June 21. Various media reports have speculated that the next season is likely to hit the screens in June 2021. A premiere date for Season 4 has not been announced yet.

While there were reports that the filming would be delayed due to the global pandemic, the show's creator confirmed that they were forging ahead with season 4. While talking to Deadline, Taylor said that the team will roll in mid-August, and they will put that together as best as they can. Spilling beans around the upcoming season Sheridan said that they will shoot exclusively on a ranch in Montana this year, or in and around it.

Next season of Yellowstone

Reportedly, the show's casting directors announced that they were looking for season 4 extras to film from August through December. It is said that shooting will begin in August and they are looking to hire locals to work as extras on the series through December. It is also reported that the filming will be in the Darby, Hamilton, and Missoula areas. Although the storyline of the upcoming series is still kept under the wraps, it is expected that the audience will get more details about Jamie's complicated history, and Beth's relationship with Rip.

Cast of Yellowstone season 4

On the other side, if no major changes will be made in the upcoming season, the ensemble star cast, including Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Forrie J. Smith, and Denim Richards will return for a fourth season. While sharing his piece of mind on the same, Forrie J. Smith, who played Lloyd, told Good Housekeeping that he doesn't mess with the Duttons' attitude.

