What Happened To Kevin On 'Counting Stars'? Here's Reason Behind His Absence

The History Channel show Counting Cars is considered by fans to be one of the coolest shows out there. The show is a highly successful spin-off of Pawn Stars and is filmed in the stunning city of Las Vegas, Nevada.

In Counting Cars, fans follow around as the show it chronicles the daily activities at Counts Kustoms, an automobile restoration and customisation company, which is owned and operated by legendary Danny Koker a.k.a. The Count. Recently, fans of the show had become increasingly worried when one of their favourite castmates, Kevin did not appear in some of the previous episodes. Read on to find out, “What happened to Kevin on Counting Cars?”

What happened to Kevin on Counting Cars?

To understand the reason behind Kevin’s absence from the show, let’s back up for a while and see what the reality television star has been up to lately. At the end of September 2020, Kevin Mack, star of Counting Cars, took to Twitter to share a gentle reminder to his fans that the show was airing that evening on History channel. However, when fans tuned in to watch the show, they were surprised not to see him. When he did not appear in the following episodes as well, fans began to speculate whether he had been fired from the show.

Counting Cars New episodes start Wednesday night at 9pm/8c. Only on @HISTORY @CountsKustoms — Kevin Mack (@MackDaddyLV) September 29, 2020

One fan stated in a Twitter post, "People on FB are saying you're no longer with the company”. "Please tell me that isn't true." Luckily the History channel star wrote back, letting the fan know he was still on the show and urged her not to believe in rumours. However, Kevin still remained absent in the October 7 episode and a week later was nowhere to be seen in the October 14 episode as well.

I’m still here. Lol. Silly peeps — Kevin Mack (@MackDaddyLV) September 30, 2020

Is Kevin still on Counting Cars?

At the moment it is unclear as to why Kevin Mack has been missing from Counting Cars. Neither the channel nor Kevin have stated the reason behind the star's absence. However, a report on Distractify has revealed that Kevin Mack’s absence from the show might just be due to a scheduling conflict.

Kevin Mack on Counting Cars

People at Pawn Stars cast needed to restore a vehicle they were hoping to flip, hence, they turned to the guys at Counting Cars, which includes Kevin. Kevin Mack is the right-hand man to Danny, who is the owner of the shop. When Kevin joined hands with Danny for the History Channel show, he became the manager while Danny went out to find new cars to restore and flip.

