What Happened To Kyle Chrisley From The Reality Show 'Chrisley Knows Best'? Find Out Here

Reality TV series Chrisley Knows Best brought fame to the star of the show, Todd Chrisley, and much focus on his relationship with his family, especially with his elder son, Kyle. In the first season of the show, it was shown that Kyle was struggling with addiction and was attempting to get sober for his daughter, Chloe. A number of fans of the show have recently been trend searching “what happened to Kyle Chrisley” and “where is Kyle Chrisley now”. Here is some information about the same, read on to know.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

What happened to Kyle Chrisley, Todd Chrisley's son?

From the previous seasons of the reality show and the social media handles of the family members, Kyle has dealt with difficult times. During the first few seasons of Chrisley Knows Best, Kyle struggled with addiction. However, he was trying to turn his life around for daughter Chloe, who was a toddler at the time the show started airing. The 28-year-old young father, however, returned to his addictions and it was revealed by Todd that he was estranged from Kyle. Kyle stopped appearing for the show and later, he was also accused of domestic violence allegation, drug use and several arrests. In September 2019, Kyle was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine after he was stopped by cops for a broken taillight.

Todd had explained in the initial seasons of the series that he had sent Kyle to do volunteer work in Africa after he found out that he is into drugs. In 2014, however, Todd had tweeted that Kyle is bipolar and suffers from mental illness. Check out the tweet about the same below.

My son Kyle is bipolar, he suffers from mental illness, he will struggle for life, Yes, the Daily mail prayed on this to sell a story.. — Todd Chrisley (@toddchrisley) October 23, 2014

In September 2019, Kyle was admitted to the hospital after he attempted suicide (as per reports). After that, Todd reconciled with Kyle and has been his biggest supporter since then. While the drug charges against Kyle were dropped, he was accused of domestic violence. He had allegedly made death threats against his estranged wife, Alexus Chrisley.

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Where is Kyle Chrisley now?

According to the social media feed of Kyle, he has reconciled with his parents. His last post on the gram is a picture of him with Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley. Kyle’s IG feed also shows that he spends time with his daughter Chloe as well and is on good terms with his siblings. Check out some of the pictures from his feed below.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

(DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.