What Happened To Lloyd Cadena? Filipino YouTuber Passes Away At 26

YouTube star Lloyd Cadena was one of Philippines most loved entertainers on the internet. Unfortunately, the YouTube star passed away on September 4, 2020, at the age of 26. Lloyd started his YouTube career in 2011, and over the years with consistent hard work, he had managed to grow his subscriber base to over 5 million.

Lloyd’s videos were highly popular on the platform. Fans of the late social media star took to twitter when the news of his sad demise surfaced. Many fans are mourning the loss of the young entertainer. Read on to find out, “What happened to Lloyd Cadena?”

lloyd cadena jokes are superior. nagiisa ka lang, LC. thank you for making us all happy back then. rest in peace. 😭😭☝🏻🕊 pic.twitter.com/NPLvBhG3tb — mark geronimo (@markgeronimo_) September 4, 2020

Lloyd Cadena Cause of death

What happened to Lloyd Cadena?

Lloyd’s family took to his Instagram on September 7 to reveal the unfortunate news to his fans. In the caption of the latest post, it was revealed that Lloyd was taken to the hospital on September 1 due to high fever and dry cough. The 26-year-old was tested for COVID-19. However, it was on September 3 that the result of COVID test came and it was positive.

As soon as the result of his swab test were revealed the YouTuber’s whole family immediately isolated themselves. In the Instagram captions, the social media star’s family revealed that on September 4, at 5 AM he was found by the staff unresponsive and pale looking. The doctors later informed his family that he had suffered a heart attack while still asleep. Lloyd was cremated on September 5.

Lloyd Cadena's Walk of Fame

One of Lloyd’s fan in Los Angeles paid a heartfelt tribute to the late YouTuber. A Facebook user named Rica Mae Tianson Domingo posted a picture of her self kneeling by the star on Hollywood Walk of Fame which was named after Lloyd. In her Facebook post, Domingo revealed that Lloyd was a huge part of her life.

She claimed that the YouTube star had helped her in coping with a lot of struggles and tough times in her life. She stated that Lloyd’s loudness, genuine nature and his humanitarian acts had brought light in her days. She claimed that she was eager to meet him and had planned on reaching out to him the next time she was in the Philippines but the opportunity was now gone forever.

Lloyd Cadena’s YouTube

Lloyd Cadena had been uploading consistently since 2011 on his YouTube channel. His YouTube had hundreds or even thousands of videos. Most on his videos featured him doing really fun challenges alone or with his friends. Most of his videos have been viewed more than 1 million times.

