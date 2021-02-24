What Happened To Mama Doris On 'To Tell The Truth'? Why Was Mama Not Present In Season 6?

To Tell the Truth was recently taken over by the ABC Network in 2016 with Anthony Anderson taking the lead as the host. The panel show usually brings four celebrities aboard as their panellists to call the bluff of imposters by asking limited questions. The sets are typically also equipped with an audience. Keeping the COVID protocols in mind, the show decided to have three celebrity panellists this time and no audience. But that didn't make the show any less fun thanks to Anderson's hilarious mother Mama Doris who showed up regularly to make the show livelier. The latest episode felt the absence of Mama Doris making everybody forget the matter at hand for a moment and instead ask, "Where is Mama?"

What happened to Mama on To Tell the Truth?

Mama Doris had managed to win many hearts throughout her appearances as the show's scorekeeper. She would often even join as comic relief in between the intense puzzling sessions. During the pandemic, the show had to struggle quite a lot to maintain the limit on the number of cast and crew coming to the sets every day. Mama Doris did her very best to bring back the lost charm of the show in this season.

The latest episode was a bit lacklustre with the absence of Mama Doris. There's no news on what happened to Mama on To Tell the Truth exactly. Whether she decided to bid adieu or didn't make it because of any contract issues. The latter doesn't seem possible though with her son leading the show. Also, for those who are not aware, Mama Doris was specially brought on the show after she left the producers thoroughly impressed by her appearance in Family Feud. Them writing her off would be a loss for them only. Although it doesn't seem like a big deal at the moment, fans are still praying that the show brings her back soon. Since only a few more episodes are remaining until the end of season 6, let's hope that we get a glimpse of her at least one more time.

Watch her clip from the show -

