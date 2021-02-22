In American Idol season 17, Alejandro Aranda had made a lasting impression with his powerful husky voice. Although he came in second place on the show, he amassed massive popularity thereafter. He was last seen worrying his fans on Instagram with a series of cryptic messages hinting at mental health issues. Here's what happened to Alejandro from American Idol.

What happened to Alejandro from American Idol? Where is he now?

Alejandro, better known for his stage name of Scary Pool Party, had recently kept his fans up with concerns after he deleted all his Instagram posts one night. On top of that, he started sharing some worrisome messages worded, "I'll disappear completely" and "Goodbye Forever" among many others. Fans quickly took to his Instagram comment section and commiserated with the singer. To their surprise, the messages he had posted were just the song titles of his latest album. He promptly clarified this with a fan in the comment section. This incident was laughed off later and strangely, served as an unexpected marketing strategy.

Apparently, the singer had already found fame in his hometown California long before he came on the popular show. According to California Rocker, he was even selected as the Artist of the Year in 2017 by Five Entertainment and California State University. But his appearance on the show, no doubt, elevated his career in the finest way and made him a household name all over the United States. He blew up immediately and even had an instant sell on his first headlining tour. After American Idol, he signed a successful deal with Hollywood Records and has never looked back since. One can easily identify his loyal fanbase by the number of listeners he gets each month on Spotify.

According to Married Biography, Alejandro Aranda's net worth is $350 thousand as of today. Even now, he is relevant and making the world groove to his music. His latest single "Cellphones" was released on February 19, 2021. Watch Alejandro's latest music video here -

