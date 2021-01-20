Who Plays Delilah On 'NCIS'? Read On To Know About The Actor Who Plays McGee's Wife

NCIS is one of the most popular TV series that revolves around the lives of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and has showcased several characters with some of the finest actors essaying them. There are several characters from the TV series that were loved by the audiences and one of the questions that stuck into audiences mind as to who plays Delilah on NCIS. Here is more about the actor who plays Delilah on NCIS and know more about her other projects.

Who plays Delilah on NCIS?

For those wondering who plays Delilah on NCIS, it is actor Margo Harshman who essayed the role of McGee’s wife in the show. As Margo Harshman on NCIS was last seen while she was having twins, she will be appearing in Season 18 in which she will be seen going on a vacation with McGee to the Bahamas as per the reports of TV Line.

As NCIS characters are quite popular among the audience, the fans always get eager to know more about their favourite actor from the series. The character of Delilah Fielding was introduced in the first episode of season 11 in which she became paralyzed during an explosion at a gala. McGee was with her to support and a few seasons of their dating stories, McGee proposed to Delilah and during season 14, they both get married. In season 15, the audience gets to know that she was expecting twins.

Actor Margo Harshman has also appeared in a variety of other memorable characters that have gained her a huge fan following over time. Margo Harshman on The Big Bang Theory appeared in the role of Alex Jensen who was Sheldon Cooper’s assistant and she was highly appreciated for her fantastic performance in the show.

Margo Harshman’s movies and TV shows

As most of Margo Harshman’s movies and TV shows are quite popular, she has managed to win the hearts of her fans with her remarkable on-screen presence. Some of Margo Harshman’s movies and TV shows include The Even Stevens Movie, College Road Trip, Center of the Universe, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Boston Legal, Run of the House, Modern Family, Grey's Anatomy, Without a Trace, Sorority Row, and many others.

