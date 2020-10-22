What Happened To Mike On 'Counting Cars' And What Is He Up To Now?

Counting Cars is one of the most popular American reality shows on television that has started airing its latest season. The show features Danny Koker along with his crew members including Mike Henry, also known as ‘Horny Mike’ for he loves to put horns on everything. Here is more information about what the television personality has been up to so far.

What happened to Horny Mike on Counting cars and what is he up to?

Horny Mike is currently being seen on Counting Cars on History Channel. Mike Henry is a popular crew member on the show and fans of the show adore him for his sense of humour. He is very active on social media and keeps his fans updated about his life. Lately, Mike was seen promoting his reality show on his social media handle where he posted several videos of himself telling his fans to tune in to catch the latest episodes of the show.

Mike was also seen posting numerous pictures on social media where he showed how he had modified his face masks to help curb the spread of potentially deadly COVID 19. He had managed to attach horns to his masks and sported them casually with his outfits. Check out some of the posts of him wearing masks with a pair of horns, which are his signature style.

Horny Mikes' role on the show

Mike Henry is a talented crew member on the Counting Cars reality show. He is an airbrush artist and, as his signature, he puts a pair of 3-D horns on everything he sees. On the show, Mike is deemed as a reliable person to bring “out-there” ideas to life. He gives excellent suggestions whenever required to work on extraordinary projects that come to their garage.

Horny Mike, along with Danny Koker, is responsible for restoring and modifying classic cars and bikes. His relationship with all the members on the show is decent and fans get to see a lot of banter between him and fellow airbrush artist Ryan Evans as both of them have different temperaments. Danny Koker too loves having Horny Mike in his team as he feels that he brings a lot to the table. In a video, Danny had revealed, "Mike’s a great guy. We pick on each other all the time. It’s when I stop picking [on him] when you got to worry".

Image credits: Mike Henry Instagram

