Who Dies In 'Dare Me'? Who Killed Will In Season 1? Read About The Spoilers

Dare Me is an American series that was trending on Netflix a few days ago. Dare Me is based on the novel written by Megan Abbott under the same name and depicts a story about the life of competitive cheerleaders. The plot explores what happens when cheerleading squad captain Beth and her obedient friend Addy clash with Collette French. The series portrays a number of emotions like jealousy, obsession and power throughout the series. Read on to know about who dies in Dare Me.

Who dies in Dare Me? Who killed Will?

Sarge Will ends up dying in the Season 1 of Dare Me. He is caught with Coach French before he was murdered. When Beth finds Coach French becoming cosy up with Will, she reveals the truth to Coach French's husband Mark. Later, when Mark comes to know that they were sneaking around behind his back, he intends to confront Will and find about Coach French's affair. Mark then actually murders Will after their confrontation, but later Mark and Coach French cover the whole thing as Will attempted and died in a suicide. Check out this clip from the show that currently has only one season airing on Netflix.

What is Dare Me about?

Dare Me is an American teen drama television series that follows the lives of high school cheerleaders who live in a small Midwestern town. According to a report in The Globe and Mail, the series has majorly been filmed in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The media portal further states that parts of the series have been shot at Hamilton as well.

The teen drama is developed by Megan Abbott and Gina Fattore. The series star Willa Fitzgerald, Herizen Guardiola, Marlo Kelly, Rob Heaps, Zach Roerig, Paul Fitzgerald and Alison Thornton. The show is available to watch on Netflix, with all 10 episodes available to stream.

Willa Fitzgerald plays the role of Colette French. French is the new Cheerleading coach at the Sutton Grove High School. Willa is known for shows like Scream TV series, Blood Money, Little Women and the most recent being Billions. While Herizen Guardiola plays another lead character in the show. She plays the role of Addy Hanlon. Addy Hanlon is a cheerleader at Sutton Grove High School. She is known for projects like The Get Down, The Lost Husband and The Runaway Island. Marlo Kelly plays another lead as Addy's best friend in the show. Her character is called Beth Cassidy. Beth is also the captain of the cheerleading squad. Marlo's credits include shows like Home and Away, Paricia Moore, Vampir, Chlorine and Nobody Hangs Out Anymore.

