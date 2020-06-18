What Happened To Natalie Cassidy? Read How The Actor Struggled In An Abusive Relationship

Natalie Cassidy is a popular British actor, best known for her role as Sonia Fowler in EastEnders, a popular 1993 British soap opera. The actor also appeared on BBC’s Psychoville and on the ninth season of Celebrity Big Brother. However, the EastEnders star shocked the world when she split with her ex-fiance Adam Cortell and revealed details about the relationship later.

What happened to Natalie Cassidy?

Natalie Cassidy made a heartbreaking revelation in an interview she gave to a media portal in 2013, revealing that she had endured a four-year-long abusive relationship with her ex-fiance Adam Cortell. Natalie Cassidy was in a relationship with Adam Cortell since 2009, but the relationship turned out to be more turbulent than Natalie had ever expected. In 2011 Adam Cortell was convicted for assault and criminal damage against Natalie after he pleaded guilty to attacking her at their flat at Broxbourne.

Due to Adam’s conviction, he was reportedly ordered 120 hours of community service. The pair got back together after Adam’s conviction and tried to give their relationship another shot. Natalie Cassidy and Adam Cortell have a daughter together named Eliza.

Natalie mentioned in her 2013 interview, that she realised, it would be hard for people to understand their complicated relationship. But, she wanted to work on the relationship in spite of Adam’s conviction for the sake of their daughter. But she decided to split in 2013 and claimed that she was proud that she tried to make it work. Natalie Cassidy started dating Marc Humphrey in 2014 and the couple was engaged in 2016. Natalie has another daughter with Marc Humphrey.

Natalie Cassidy plastic surgery

Natalie Cassidy surprised her fans when she lost weight and appeared slim in her public appearance in 2019. There were speculations that the actor had undergone plastic surgery or weightless surgery. But in an interview given to an entertainment portal in 2019, she revealed only a strict diet, running and banning fast food, was her weightless strategy.

She had gained a healthier and fit body by natural means. Natalie also revealed that she made the process slow and healthy, by losing approximately six kgs every year for three consecutive years. Hence, she gradually reclaimed her healthy body.

Natalie Cassidy lookalike comedian:

Natalie Cassidy lookalike comedian Morgana Robinson rose to fame with her celebrity impersonations of Russel Brand and Natalie Cassidy. Morgana Robinson’s impersonation of Natalie Cassidy became extremely popular through the Channel 4 show Very Important People. The Natalie Cassidy lookalike comedian impersonated Natalie doing boring jobs like taking out the bin and added the catchphrase “Just doing this now”. Morgana Robinson also appeared on 8 Out Of 10 Cats in 2018, due to her famous Natalie Cassidy Impersonation, and also owing to the fact that she was a Natalie Cassidy lookalike.

