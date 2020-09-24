What Happened To 'Person Of Interest' On Netflix? Details On Why It Was Removed

Person of Interest is one of the most popular SciFi drama series in the world. The series aired on CBS from 2011 to 2016 for five seasons. All the 103 episodes of all five seasons were available for Netflix users to stream. However, fans of the Person of Interest on Netflix were in for a shock as the show is removed from the streaming platform.

A lot of people are now wondering what happened to Person of Interest on Netflix and why was Person of Interest removed from Netflix. For all the people who are curious about what happened to Person of Interest on Netflix, here is everything you need to know about it.

What happened to Person of Interest on Netflix?

According to Pop Times UK the Sci-fi TV series Person of Interest has been removed from Netflix on September 22, 2020. All five seasons were removed from the streaming service after being available for nine years leaving fans surprised. The fans are now searching for other platforms to watch the show.

Why was Person of Interest removed from Netflix?

Person of Interest was removed from the streaming platform Netflix as it does not own any rights of the show. The contract between CBS where the show originally ran and Netflix is over and CBS network has decided not to renew its contract with Netflix.

This is why Person of interest on Netflix was removed from Netflix. Netflix's official Help Centre has mentioned that once a show stops airing on the platform it could mean that the licence of airing the show from the respective studios or production houses is no longer valid or not renewed.

About the show Person of Interest

Person of Interest is one of the path-breaking sci-fi crime drama. The plot fo the show revolved around a billionaire software mastermind Harold Finch who creates a machine that can detect crime and terror before they even happen. The government does not pay attention to this which leads to Finch being partnered up with an ex-CIA agent John Reese. They both work together in secret to prevent crimes. Person of Interest cast featured Jim Caviezel, Taraji P. Henson, Kevin Chapman, Michael Emerson, Amy Acker, Sarah Shahi in key roles.

Netizens react on Person of Interest removed from Netflix

As the show has left Netflix, several people were left frustrated and angered about it. Several fans also binge-watched the show one last time on Netflix before it was removed. Some fans were also left disappointed. Here is a look at some of the reactions by fans on Twitter on the show being removed from Netflix.

Netflix really took Person of Interest off their site while I was in the middle of watching it, huh — Jenny 🍋 (@asunnydisposish) September 22, 2020

WHY DID THEY TAKE PERSON OF INTEREST OFF NETFLIX BEFORE I FINISHED IT😭 — nyshia. (@goofygaldee) September 22, 2020

The Person of Interest pilot episode aired 9 years ago today (9/22/2011) pic.twitter.com/A60f6MmN1O — WearAMask_MamaHub (@mamahub19) September 22, 2020

Promo Image Credits: Person Of Interest Instagram

