What Happened To Phineas' Dad? Here's Why He Is Missing From Phineas And Ferb

Phineas and Ferb are one of the most entertaining kids show. The American show was created by Dan Povemire for Disney and Disney XD. This Disney Channel show managed to hit a sweet spot, which made it extremely enjoyable for not only the kids but also for the parents. The show aired from 2008 to 2015 and won the hearts of many fans over the course of four seasons. On the show, fans saw that everyday Phineas and Ferb embark upon a new adventure. However, the showrunners never revealed, “What happened to Phineas’ dad".

What happened to Phineas’ dad?

Phineas and Ferb are step-siblings who also have a sister named Candace. On the show, Phineas is Linda Flynn-Fletcher’s son while Ferb is the son of Lawrence Fletcher. However, throughout the show’s four seasons, the characters did not make any mention of Phineas’ dad. The story about Phineas’ dad was left ambiguous by the showrunners.

A report on Distractify mentions that the show’s creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh declined to provide any information about Linda and Lawrence’s former partners. In an interview with the portal, the show creator Jeff said that he didn’t feel compelled to address Linda and Lawrence’s past relationships as it was not important in the kids’ lives. The Flynn-Fletchers are a great blended family and the original parents have been out of the boys’ lives since the very beginning.

Why did the showrunners create a blended family on Phineas and Ferb?

The report also reveals that both Dan and Jeff were also very intentional about creating a blended family o the show. In his interview, Jeff stated that he had grown up in a very alternative family structure meaning a blended family. He stated that it was portrayed in mainstream media enough for it to feel normal. However, growing up him and most of his friends were a part of blended families and divorced households. Phineas and Ferb is one of the rarest kids television show that has featured a blended family, thus making it very progressive.

Phineas and Ferb: What we know about the show

Every day, the young boys Phineas and Ferb, embark upon on some grand new project, that turns into an adventure. This really annoys their controlling sister, Candace. The boys have capabilities which seem unlikely for a typical child. This includes design, treasure-hunting, engineering, and restaurant management. Ferb can also do a British accent.

