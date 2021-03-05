What Happened To Seann William Scott? Why Won't Hollywood Cast Scott Anymore?

American Pie is one of the most successful franchises of all time, all thanks to the ensemble cast it lined up. Sean William Scott played the iconic role of Stifler in the movie series that earned him a household name status instantly. He became the face of every magazine and had many projects lined up that guaranteed success and a long run in the industry. Read on to know what happened to Seann William Scott.

Also Read - Melissa Rauch's Movies Like 'Are You Here', 'Ice Age' & Others To Add To Your Watchlist

Also Read - Dwayne Johnson Movies That Can Be Added To Kid's Watchlist Amid Lockdown

What happened to Seann William Scott?

Scott had found success very early on in his career due to his appearance in American Pie. But many people believe that the movie turned out to be his worst enemy instead. In his 20s, he was convincingly good at playing the roles of a cool party-going college jock so much so that people had started associating that stereotype with him. The actor tried venturing into other genres that projected a more mature side of him but it was too late by then. His previously honed image cost these movies a lot and might be the reason why he was subtly sent off.

In March 2011, 'Seann William Scott rehab' was plastered all over the news, earning him negative publicity. It was revealed that he was, in fact, admitted by his own will and stayed there for 30 days before moving on with his shoots. To date, no one knows the reason behind his visit to the rehab. While it's easy to assume that the reason might be alcoholism or drug addiction, Scott had actually confessed on many occasions that he is far from his on-screen persona and that he doesn't enjoy partying or socialising much.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, as of today, Seann William Scott's net worth is $21 million. His most notable work includes the Ice Age franchise, Goon, American Pie and Final Destination. There's still hope for his career revival as he is rumoured to return in Goon and star as a regular in a sitcom called This Country.

(DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Also Read - 'Dont Worry Darling': Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine & Others Who Joined Cast

Also Read - Captain America: The First Avenger To Endgame; Films To Watch Before Marvel's New Series

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.