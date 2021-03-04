'Dont Worry Darling': Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine & Others Who Joined Cast

Directed by Olivia Wilde, the psychological thriller film Don’t Worry Darling features an ensemble cast of actors Florence Pugh, Harry Styles in the lead roles along with actors Olivia Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and Chris Pine in supporting roles. The upcoming thriller film featuring an ensemble cast revolves around the story of an unhappy housewife in the 1950s who discovers a disturbing truth. She realizes that loving her husband hides a dark secret. Read ahead to know more about the cast of Dont Worry Darling and who plays who in the film.

Who are Don't Worry Darling Cast?

Florence Pugh as Alice

Actor Florence Pugh is known for her films Fighting with My Family, Midsommar, and Little Women. She will join the cast of Dont Worry Darling as Alice, Jack's wife. She will portray the role of an unhappy wife in the film who discovers her husband's dark secrets.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Video With 'Roohi' Cast, Asks Fans To guess Name Of The Song

Harry Styles as Jack

Singer Harry Styles will be making his debut as an actor in the film Dont Worry Darling. He will be seen as the husband of Florence Pugh aka Alice, in the film. Harry Styles is a popular singer and songwriter who rose to fame as a band member of One Direction.

Also Read: 'Thoda Zehar Roll Bhi Banwao': Netizens React To Unusual Chyawanprash Filled Cookies

Chris Pine

Actor Chris Pine is popular for his films The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, Star Trek, Unstoppable, Cinderella's Prince and Hell or High Water, amongst others. He will be seen as the revered leader of a mysterious, cult-like worksite. Although more details about his character are not yet revealed, fans are excited to know he's a part of Don't Worry Darling Cast.

Also Read: Neena Gupta Celebrates '20 Years Of Togetherness' With Husband Vivek; Digs Out Old Pic

Other Dont Worry Darling Characters:

Gemma Chan as Shelley

KiKi Layne as Margaret

Asif Ali as Peter

Marcello Julian Reyes as Fred

Monroe Cline as a Dancer

Jillian Morgese as Victory Wife

Alexandra Hulme as a Dancer

Kurt Scholler as an Attending Physician

Mariah Justice as Barbara

Kaleigh Krause as Cigarette Girl / Pool Girl

Charissa Kroeger as a Dancer

Brooke deRosa as a Pianist

Michelle Ells as Victory School Kid

Natasha Kalimada as a Dancer

Ebru as Rose

Also Read: Masaba Gupta Asks Fans What They Expect From 'Masaba Masaba 2'

Image Source: Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.