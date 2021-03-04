Last Updated:

'Dont Worry Darling': Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine & Others Who Joined Cast

From actors Florence Pugh to actors Harry Styles and Chris Pine, here are a full list of actor who joined the cast of Dont Worry Darling. Read ahead for more.

dont worry darling cast

Directed by Olivia Wilde, the psychological thriller film Don’t Worry Darling features an ensemble cast of actors  Florence Pugh, Harry Styles in the lead roles along with actors Olivia Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and Chris Pine in supporting roles. The upcoming thriller film featuring an ensemble cast revolves around the story of an unhappy housewife in the 1950s who discovers a disturbing truth. She realizes that loving her husband hides a dark secret. Read ahead to know more about the cast of Dont Worry Darling and who plays who in the film. 

Who are Don't Worry Darling Cast?

Florence Pugh as Alice

Actor Florence Pugh is known for her films Fighting with My Family, Midsommar, and Little Women. She will join the cast of Dont Worry Darling as Alice, Jack's wife. She will portray the role of an unhappy wife in the film who discovers her husband's dark secrets. 

Singer Harry Styles will be making his debut as an actor in the film Dont Worry Darling. He will be seen as the husband of Florence Pugh aka Alice, in the film. Harry Styles is a popular singer and songwriter who rose to fame as a band member of One Direction.

Actor Chris Pine is popular for his films The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, Star Trek, Unstoppable, Cinderella's Prince and Hell or High Water, amongst others. He will be seen as the revered leader of a mysterious, cult-like worksite. Although more details about his character are not yet revealed, fans are excited to know he's a part of Don't Worry Darling Cast. 

Other Dont Worry Darling Characters:

  • Gemma Chan as Shelley
  • KiKi Layne as Margaret
  • Asif Ali as Peter
  • Marcello Julian Reyes as Fred
  • Monroe Cline as a Dancer
  • Jillian Morgese as Victory Wife
  • Alexandra Hulme as a Dancer
  • Kurt Scholler as an Attending Physician
  • Mariah Justice as Barbara
  • Kaleigh Krause as Cigarette Girl / Pool Girl
  • Charissa Kroeger as a Dancer
  • Brooke deRosa as a Pianist
  • Michelle Ells as Victory School Kid
  • Natasha Kalimada as a Dancer
  • Ebru as Rose

