What Happened To Tango From 'I Love New York'? See Details Here

In 2007, a VH1 show titled I Love New York started airing and became a rage among the viewers. In the reality TV show, Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard was on a quest to find her match. On the show, she dated around 20 guys in the hopes of finding her true love. One of the guys on the show was Tango whose real name is Patrick S Hunter. Read on to know what happened to Tango from I Love New York after the show.

What happened to Tango from 'I Love New York'?

I Love New York show's winner, Tango, is currently a host and producer for a show titled Let It Marinate. Even though he and New York Pollard didn't end up together after the show's reunion in 2007, Patrick S Hunter who is called Tango is also a spokesman for various charities and foundations including the Jules Burt Foundation for Autism. It is a non-profit organization created by artist Jules Burt. Tango is also an American actor and a music consultant. Tango in I Love New York was considered as a rough yet sensitive suitor for Tiffany "New York" Pollard by many of the reality TV viewers.

Here is some of the behind the scenes from Tango's show called Let it Marinate for which he is the host as well as the producer.

Patrick S Hunter aka Tango was last seen in the I Love New York season one reunion episode after he broke off his engagement with Tiffany stating that she was disrespectful towards his mother. On the reunited season, he also explained that he does regret his behaviour but he still has some qualms of Tiffany speaking negatively about Mama Tango. Tango was the winner of the first season, where Chance aka Kamal Givens was the runner up of the first show. The season premiered from January 8, 2007, and ended on April 2, 2007. The relationship competition show was again in the news recently on October 22, 2020, after a reunion special titled I Love New York: Reunited was announced recently. The show premiered on November 23, 2020.

