What Happened To The Ninja Turtles? Know The Fate Of Donatello

The fans base of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is extremely strong. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are four fictional teenaged superheroes who were trained by their anthropomorphic rat sensei. This lot is specialised in the Japanese martial art of ninjutsu. These superheroes live in New York City and fight petty criminals and evil overlords to protect their city.

Created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, the characters originated in comic books published by Mirage Studios and very soon gained huge popularity among comic book and superhero lovers. Now they have been a part of the pop culture for years as their reach has expanded from comics to cartoon series, films, video games, toys, and other merchandise. Find out, “What happened to The Ninja Turtles?”

What happened to The Ninja Turtles?

Fans of The Ninja Turtles were heartbroken when some of the main and most lovable characters from the story were killed off in the latest comic book. A report on IGN revealed that in a battle with Bebop and Rocksteady, Donatello was killed. Donatello’s brother, Leonardo, Raphael, and Michelangelo were on a mission to stop Krang from terraforming the planet.

Donatello's death shocks fans

Donatello was at the home back when Bebop and Rocksteady arrived. Shredder commanded that they kill Donatello if something should go wrong and, in true Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fashion, something did go wrong. Fans were heartbroken and took to Twitter to express their grief over the death of their favourite characters. Donatello had put up an admirable fight, but it was Rocksteady’s blow to his shell that killed him. The report in IGN states that in the upcoming issues, other ninja turtles, Ralphael and Leonard will be gone as well.

@TomWaltz Why Did You Kill off Donatello , Ralphael , Leonard It’s not Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with just Mikey growing up I couldn’t wait for TMNT to come on to other people it may have been a show but they taught me so much more — Carrie Bell (@mzthickem94) January 7, 2021

Yo wtf happened to the teenage mutant ninja turtles and why they dead?? — civic 🇮🇹🇵🇸 (@Civic_Biggdogg) January 7, 2021

Not me crying over cartoon characters dying. But no seriously teenage mutant ninja turtles was my favorite childhood cartoon I’m so heartbroken rn😭😭 — 💗 (@mxwx21) January 7, 2021

Who was Donatello?

Donatello was one of the brainiest one among the lot. The scientist, inventor, engineer, and technological genius, was often seen adorned in a purple mask and wielded a bo (staff). He was also the least violent turtle and often preferred to use his knowledge to solve conflicts. But when it came to his brothers he never hesitated to defend put on a bloody fight. He was named after the early Renaissance Italian artist and sculptor from Florence, Donatello.

The Last Ronin

According to IGN, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin is a five-issue miniseries published on October 28, 2020. The story is by Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, Tom Waltz and Andy Kuhn with art from Kuhn and Ben Bates. Michelangelo is the main protagonist of The Last Ronin, and he is carrying on after his three brothers have died. He seeks to avenge the murders of his brothers, said to be the work of Oroku Hiroto, grandson of Oroku Saki.

