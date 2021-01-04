Fortnite Week 5 Challenges: Where To Dig Up Gnomes In Pleasant Park And Fort Crumpet?

Fortnite has returned with a fresh set of weekly challenges for Week 5 of Season 5. While there are plenty of challenges to complete this week, one of the unique challenges requires players to dig up Gnomes from Fort Crumpet and Pleasant Park. The challenge is quite straightforward and easy to complete; however, a number of players may have trouble locating the exact dig up Gnomes locations on the map. So, if you are one of the users who are unable to uncover the Gnomes yourself, this guide will help you with just that.

Dig up Gnomes locations

Players are required to dig up a total of four Gnomes at Fort Crumpet and Pleasant Park. If you start with Fort Crumpet, you simply need to make your way to this landmark. The place is located towards the west side of the Fortnite map. As you enter the castle, you will find small mounds of dirt in the corner. Once you have found one, you simply need to pull out a pickaxe and start digging the spot to obtain the Gnome. You can explore a few more areas at this location to obtain more Gnomes.

Now, you need to head over to Pleasant Park to get collect more Gnomes in Fortnite. You will easily find plenty of Gnomes here by landing at the centre of the POI. The first mound of dirt can be found right in front of a bench placed inside the park. You can dig up the next Gnome in the backyard of a house and next to a tree. Check out the video embedded below to get the exact locations.

Fortnite has released three challenges this week that are based around Gnomes. Completing the Fortnite Season 5, Week 5 challenges will allow players to level up their Battle Pass and boost XP. As you continue to level up the Season 5 Battle Pass, you will unlock a new reward in the game.

Fortnite Season 5, Week 5 challenges are now live across various platforms including the Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android.

Image credits: MoreLlamaSir | YouTube