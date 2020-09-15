Skai Jackson's Performance On DWTS Leaves Audiences Mesmerised, Learn More About The Star

During her first performance in Dancing with the Stars season 29, Skai Jackson proved that she is in it to win it. The 18-year-old Disney Channel alum showed off some pretty incredible moves as she danced to Nicki Minaj's Super Bass alongside Alan Bersten. Skai’s performance left the man’s mesmerised and one of the most tantalising parts of her performance was when she did a split. Naturally, Skai earned some impressive high scores. Read on to find out more about Skai Jackson from Dancing with the Stars.

Who is Skai Jackson?

Skai’s latest major gig was when she appeared in the new music video for Lil Nas X's Panini in 2019. But the 18-year-old star hails from New York and started her career at an early age. She is best known for her appearance in Disney's TV shows Jessie and Bunk’d. Skai Jackson played Zuri Ross, Jessie's friend, in Disney Channel's TV show Jessie and its spinoff Bunk'd.

But Skai’s first break came at the age of 5 in the American film Liberty Kid (2007). Since then Skai has been seen in Marvel Rising series and DreamWorks Dragons: Rescue Riders (2019–2020). The teenager also released her debut novel in 2019 called Reach for the Skai: How to Inspire, Empower, and Clapback.

Skai Jackson Parents: What we know about the parents of the Disney star

According to a report on Pop Buzz, Skai Jackson's mother is Kiya Cole. Kiya hails from New York and works as Skai's part-time manager. Kiya Cole divorced Skai's father Jacob when she was young. Hence, Skai reportedly lives with her mom Kiya.

Which movies has Skai Jackson appeared in?

The 18-year-old Dancing with the Stars contestant has appeared in a handful of movies. Her first film was Liberty Kid. Since then she has also appeared in Rescue Me, The Rebound, Arthur, The Smurfs, G.I. Joe: Retaliation and My Dad's a Soccer Mom. She was also one of the voice actors behind Dora the Explorer and was featured in Boardwalk Empire, Austin & Ally and Ultimate Spider-Man.

Skai Jackson gets a restraining order

In April 2020, a feud ensued between Skai Jackson and Danielle “Bhad Bhabie”. The drama reportedly started when Skai expressed a romantic interest in Danielle “Bhad Bhabie” Bregoli’s ex-boyfriend NBA YoungBoy. As the situation started to get out of control, Skai was given a restraining order.

