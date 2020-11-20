What Happened To Wil Willis? Fans Speculate If The 'Forged In Fire' Host Has Left The Show

If you have ever browsed through the History Channel, it is highly unlikely that Forged in Fire might have skipped your gaze. Season 8 of the History channel show, started airing on November 18 and fans are already tuning in to watch their favourite bladesmiths carve some impressive weapons and challenge the remarkable judges on the show. However, recent reports have surfaced claiming that the beloved Forged in Fire host Will Willis has reportedly quit the show. Read on to find out, “What happened to Wil Willis?”

What happened to Wil Willis?

The news about Wil Willis not being the host of the show’s eighth season surfaced when the season’s promo was released. Many fans rushed to Twitter in the aftermath of the promo’s release and expressed in a frenzy that Wil Willis was not visible in the promo. They aren’t entirely far off in assuming that the ex-Army Ranger has quit the show.

Just watched the new episode of #ForgedInFire and where the hell is #WilWillis ?!?! — Gabriel (@Rhaegar187) November 19, 2020

New season of Forged in Fire



Me: Yes!



New host



Me: pic.twitter.com/tbAcsMWqdV — PartTimeOverAchiever ⛪️🇺🇸 (@P_T_OverAchievr) October 10, 2020

Forged in Fire without Wil Willis just isn’t the same. — tommy witte (@tomwitte61) November 19, 2020

@HISTORY The new host on forged in fire makes me want to stop watching forged in fire. Bring back Wil Willis. — steven brinkley (@brink143) November 19, 2020

I might have a crush

on the host of Forged in Fire.

But, can you blame me?



a haiku pic.twitter.com/tktB4EIxbC — Lily Gebs (@LilyG16893456) May 7, 2020

Given that the film and television industry was perilously affected due to the pandemic and successive lockdowns across the world, there might be a good reason Wil had to sit this season out. While the showrunners are yet to comment as to why Wil has been absent in the promo and the first episode of season 8, it has become clear that he will not be seen in Forged in Fire Season 8. According to his Instagram handle, in March 2020 the Forged in Fire host welcomed his first child with his wife, artist Krystle Amina. He also has two children from his previous marriage. Wil has not yet addressed his absence from the show yet. The Forged in Fire new host of the History Channel show is Grady Powell.

Why Will Willis made a perfect host for Forged in Fire?

For the uninitiated, Forged in Fire features world-class bladesmiths who recreate historical weapons in a competition. Currently, there are four judges on the show, and Wil was the host until season 7. Wil’s responsibilities on the show included giving competitors specifications to meet for their blades and offering advice. Before starting his television career Wil was Army Ranger for four years, and an Air Force Pararescueman for 10 years.

On his official Instagram, the television star has spoken about his experiences in the military. He has detailed the lengthy process of becoming a military man. He has mentioned on the show that he was inspired to join the military by his father's own service in the US Army until 1991.

While Forged in Fire will be a crowned jewel in Wil Willis’ television experience, he has also been a part of other shows. Wil was part of a couple of shows premiering on the Military Channel, such as Special Ops and Triggers. After his success in Forged in Fire, he became the host of the spin-off show, Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges.

