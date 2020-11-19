What Happened To Prince Andrew? 'The Crown' Season 4 Features Disgraced Royal

The Crown season 4 presented its audiences with a series of new characters played by new cast members. While fans are swooning over Emma Corrin (Princess Diana), and Gillian Anderson (Margaret Thatcher), many fans could not help but notice Prince Andrew as he was introduced for the first time on the show in season 4. While the Prince was shown mingling with his Royal family throughout the show, in reality, the Royal has been perpetually ousted from his Royal duties following some disturbing allegations made against him in recent years. Read on to find out what happened to Prince Andrew:

What happened to Prince Andrew?

Many fans must have found Prince Andrew in The Crown, a little mischievous, entitled, and altogether a bit much, following his private lunch with his mum, the Queen. The Queen soon realises how Andrew’s combination of brazenness and bad judgment could horribly combust and create problems for the monarchy. The show writer and creator Peter Morgan was clearly indicating to Prince Andrew’s entanglement with Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew and sex trafficking scandal

A report in Vanity Fair reveals that he resigned from all public roles as a result of his association with the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking scandal. In 2019, the Prince had to forcibly step down from official royal duties and has now become a permanently non-active member of the Royal Family. The Duke of York had initially come under fire when his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson disclosed that he helped arrange for Epstein to pay off £15,000 of her debts. This indicated that the Royal had deep connections with the disgraced financier. Moreover, in 2010, Prince Andrew had been photographed strolling with Epstein in Central Park during a visit to New York City.

While the Prince was already treading dangerous waters after his name was linked with Jeffrey Epstein, his brazenness did combust when a Florida court filing by lawyers Bradley J. Edwards and Paul G. Cassell alleged that Prince Andrew was one of several prominent figures of Jeffrey Epstein’s party to have participated in sexual activities with a minor who was later identified as Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

In the 2020 Netflix documentary, Guiffre claimed that Prince Andrew had forcibly had intercourse with her. According to the documentary Guiffre was being trafficked for sex by Epstein at the time. In January 2015, Buckingham Palace stated, “any suggestion of impropriety with underage minors is categorically untrue.” When Guiffre’s lawyers requested the Duke for a statement on the allegations made by her, the request went returned unanswered.

