'Virgin River' Season 2: How Many Episodes Are There In The Latest Season Of The Show?

Virgin River season two is finally here. Thanks to Netflix its subscribers have received just what they needed this holiday season. Virgin River season 2 was released on Netflix on November 27 and it looks as though the new season is giving fans exactly what they had asked for.

Audiences get to have a deeper look into Paige and Christopher's complicated past, while Hope and Doc's rekindled relationship treats them to some romantic moments. Mel and Jack's fate still stays hanging but the quaint and scenic town of Virgin River most definitely makes up for it. The riveting story and breathtaking locations of Virgin River season 2 have made many fans wonder if there will be a Virgin River season 3. Find out, “How many episodes are there in season 2 of Virgin River?”

Read | Ryan Reynolds begins shooting for Netflix's 'The Adam Project', shares first photos

How many episodes are there in season 2 of Virgin River?

While Virgin River has not officially been picked up for season 3. Season 2 is making quite some noise as fans are appreciating it. This second season has 10 episodes in total and here’s a list of them.

Episode 1: Carry on (48m)

Episode 2: Lost (43m)

Episode 3:…and Found (48m)

Episode 4: A Wounded Heart (42m)

Episode 5: Under Fire (44m)

Episode 6: Let’s Mingle (44m)

Episode 7: If Truth be told (41m)

Episode 8: Into the light (41m)

Episode 9: Everybody has a secret (41m)

Episode 10: Unexpected Endings (45m)

Read | Netflix's multi-starrer Tamil anthology 'Paava Kadhaigal' to release on December 18

Who will be in the cast of Virgin River season 3?

A report on What’s new on Netflix has revealed that the streaming platform generally takes six to eight weeks to analyse the viewership numbers that new show pools in, in order to decide whether to renew the show or not. Hence, fans of the show can expect to hear about the show’s fate, from Netflix, in December or early January 2021. If all goes to plan, fans can expect Virgin River season 3 to be released in late 2021, either in November or December like season's pasts.

Read | What's leaving Netflix in December 2020? The list includes 'Ip Man, Ocean series' & more

Virgin River season 2 cast consists of Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Lauren Hammersley, Tim Matheson, Annette O'Toole, Jenny Cooper, Grayson Gurnsey, and Benjamin Hollingsworth. There is a good chance that the entire cast will reappear if the show is picked for the third season. Given that Virgin River season 2 review on IMDb reveals that the show has got 7.5 out of 10 stars, there is a good chance it will be renewed.

Read | Thomson Andrews is on a roll with three Netflix songs rele

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.