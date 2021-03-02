What Is Brittany Galvin's Ethnicity? Contestant Appears On 'The Bachelor Women Tell All'

Matt’s season of The Bachelor is coming to a dramatic end. The 29-year-old eligible Bachelor from New York City is only a week away from giving his final rose to the woman who has stolen his heart this season. The March 1 episode of the show featured an explosive Women Tell All, where many issues from the season were raised and discussed. One of the women who stole the limelight in the tell-all was Brittany Galvin, the contestant who was deemed as "The Bachelor escort" by some of the other contestants. Here’s more about Brittany Galvin from The Bachelor season 25.

Read | The Bachelor Women Tell All spoilers: What went down in the latest episode?

Who is Brittany Galvin?

According to her profile on ABC, Galvin is a 23-year-old model from Chicago, Illinois. However, one of the things on her bucket list is to move to New York City and also travel the world. One glance at Brittany Galvin's Instagram feed will fill the Bachelor viewers with wanderlust. The 23-year-old often posts pictures from her travels to Dubai and Cape Town.

Contrary to her expectations, Galvin had a hard time on the show. Ever since she entered the show, she had caught Matt’s eye and made it through the third rose ceremony. However, it didn’t take long before snide remarks and rumours surfaced about her. A rumour was started by fellow contestant Anna Redman on the show, suggesting that Brittany was working as an escort in Chicago. Anna said, “There’s a rumour that because she knows all the rich men in Chicago, that Brittany is an escort. She may be having a transactional relationship with wealthy men.” The Jan. 25 episode ended with Katie Thurston approaching Matt to reveal that hurtful rumours that had been spreading around the house. This prompted Matt to address the “toxic behaviour” during the Feb. 1 episode.

Read | Ex-Bachelor contestant Taylor Nolan comes under fire for her racist tweets

Is Brittany Galvin really an escort?

During the Jan. 25 episode of The Bachelor, Brittany denied Anna’s claims that she worked as an escort. After the episode aired, the contestant further addressed the speculation on social media. According to Cosmopolitan magazine, she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram story, “To make it clear, I am NOT an escort. And for the people who are, don’t let others tear you down. Keep sharing your stories with me because they are so powerful. I’m here to support you.” Galvin is a model based in Chicago. The report in Cosmo reveals that she is represented by Wilhelmenia Models, and also has a profile on the website’s page.

Read | The Bachelor Spoilers: Where is Michelle Young from? Where does she teach?

Brittany Galvin's ethnicity

Although Matt’s season was Galvin’s first time on The Bachelor, she has appeared on TV shows like Chicago Fire, Empire, among others. Another report in Cheatsheet reveals that Brittany Galvin is a second-generation American and probably of South American descent. She has not revealed much about her descent and her parents on her social media profiles.

Read | 'The Bachelor' spoilers: Did Matt choose Rachael out of guilt due to skydiving accident?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.