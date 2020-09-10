What Is CCM? Here's All About The Brain Condition Of Josh Charles In Netflix's 'Away'

Since the release of Netflix’s new Space drama series Away, fans across social media have been praising it. Away on Netflix was released on September 4 and the first season has 10 episodes, all of which were released in one go. Helmed by Andrew Hinderaker, Away stars Academy award-winning actor Hilary Swank.

In spite of revolving around an ambitious Space Mission, Away on Netflix is a down to Earth story that highlights human struggles as the astronauts embark on a life-altering space mission to Mars. Away on Netflix also introduced the fans with the scientific and more real part of space travel. Aside from the space aspect of things, the series also highlighted a rare brain condition known as CCM. Read on to find out, “What is CCM?”

Read | What time does Family Business season 2 release on Netflix? See details here

What is CCM?

In Away on Netflix, fans saw that Emma Green’s (Hilary Swank) husband Matt Logan (Josh Charles) was suffering from a rarely known brain condition. This was CCM, more commonly known as cerebral cavernous malformations. According to a report on Men's Health magazine, CCM is an extremely rare brain disease where the capillaries in a person’s brain become enlarged and/or irregular in shape. As a result of CCM, the brain begins to have trouble in getting stable blood flow. Normally, 25 per cent of patients who are diagnosed with CCM never experience any side effects. However, in some cases, its effects can lead to seizures, migraines and even paralysis. Sensory issues or even a cerebral haemorrhage commonly known was stroke can occur because of it.

Read | Netflix starts production for 'Sex Education' season 3, drops behind the scenes video

Fans see that in Away, Matt learns about his condition while undergoing astronaut training. It is because of CCM that Matt is not able to be a part of the first manned mission to Mars. Hence, he is forced to work on the desk as a NASA engineer on the project. The thing about CCM is that it can be genetic.

Hence, Matt and Emma’s teenage daughter Alexis is at a high risk of having the condition. Alexis would have to undergo a special blood test to find out whether she had CCM or not. CCM also typically surfaces between the ages of 20 and 50. Moreover, the size and shape of the blood vessels affected by it can also change over time.

Read | Netflix's 'Rebecca' trailer starring Lily James and Armie Hammer out now; watch

Away Reviews: What do audiences think about the show?

On its IMDb page, Away has scored 6.3 out of 10 stars. On Rotten Tomatoes’ Audience score the series has scored 63 per cent. Here is what fans on Twitter thought about the series.

“Just because I can't see you doesn't mean I'm not looking right at you."



Things I did not expect but am delighted about #AwayNetflix is the queer storyline between two Chinese women. https://t.co/6Hif5hDjNL pic.twitter.com/FFBHYmOYA8 — Shaughtgun™ 🏳️‍🌈 (@shaught_gun) September 5, 2020

It was definitely the only storyline I was invested in. Like I bawled at half the emotional crap Wang Lu went through. — Rayah Jaymes (@RayahJaymes) September 7, 2020

Dude was willing to be sent into space to not infect his crew mates. Folks here won’t even wear a damn mask. #AwayNetflix — what is happening (@nonstick) September 6, 2020

Did I just binge watch 10 hours of @Netflix’s new show Away? Yes. Do I regret it? No. #AwayNetflix — Shamara Valdez Rubio (@shamshiine) September 5, 2020

Read | '#Alive' Starts Streaming On Netflix, Check Out Details Regarding the Korean zombie movie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.