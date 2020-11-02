What Is Julia Butters' Net Worth? Know Details About Anna Kat's Income

Julia Butters is a child actor known for her role as Anna Kat on American Housewife, an ABC sitcom series. Born in Los Angeles, California, Julia Butters began her career by doing commercial ad films. The little star has acted in a couple of films and appeared in television shows and series. Read ahead for more details on Julia Butters' income.

What is Julia Butters' net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Julia Butters aka Anna Kat's net worth is $400 thousand, i.e; approximately INR 29 crores. Julia Butters' income comes from the actor's film, television and advertisement appearances. The actor did her first commercial ad at the age of 2.

She made her prominent role debut in 2014 by starring as Gabby in the first episode of Criminal Minds. Julia made her lead role debut in 2016, in the series American Housewife. Butters played Anna Kat. The show went on to air till 2020. Other promising television roles of Julia include 5 Year Old Cyd in Best Friends Whenever, the recurring role of Ella, in Transparent, Ashley from The Kicks, and Short Circuit. The actor also did a television film, Pals.

Also Read | Did you know Ryan Reynolds' 'Adventureland' co-star Jesse Eisenberg was also part of DC?

On the film front, Julia Butters made her big-screen debut in the 2015 short film The Rusted. After a year of making her debut, she went to star as Beverly Silva in 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi. Julia Butters' movies include Term Life, A Family Man and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The actor's role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Trudi Fraser received critical acclaim.

Julia was born on April 15, 2009. She was born to Darrin and Lorelei Butters. Her father Darrin is a Disney animator from Kearney, Nebraska. He has worked on films like Frozen and Ralph Breaks the Internet. Meanwhile, Butters' mother is a homemaker from Los Angeles, California.

The star has won several awards and accolades. One of her prestigious wins was at the Las Vegas Film Critics Society Awards. She won Best Youth in Film - Female for her film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She was also nominated at several awards for her role as Anna Kat.

Also Read | Alexander Zverev net worth, ATP prize money, house and personal life of German star

Also Read | Diego Maradona net worth, Argentina career, personal life as football legend turns 60

(DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Also Read | Check Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost’s total net worth as the two exchange wedding vows

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.