What Is 'The Lung' In Bly Manor? Find Details About The Cause Of All Mishaps

When Viola from The Haunting of Bly Manor becomes ill with lung disease, many viewers wondered what was the disease exactly. During the final episode, the real reason for the incidents of the Bly manor was revealed. Viola who has died of a vague disease was actually suffering from 'The Lung disease'. She is the one who is haunting the house and was recalled as the 'lady of the lake'. She is the one who ends up killing her sister. She passes away in the story due to the lung disease. Here is everything one needs to understand about the lung sickness in the 1800s.

What is 'The Lung' in Bly Manor?

In the story of Bly Manor, Perdita was married to Viola’s widowed husband. Thus in vengeance, the lady of the lake kills her. The cause for all concern is "the lung" disease, which as told by the doctor who took Viola’s life. At the time the story was set in, Viola’s illness was not easy to treat and in most cases caused death. It was only later that medical advancements caused the identification of the disease. Viola was not allowed near her husband and daughter as the disease was highly contagious. Thus the haunting and the deaths are caused as Viola passed away in agony.

Bly Manor explained

The lung sickness in the 1800s is called the disorientation or the irritated lungs. There can be a range of reasons why the sickness is caused. The main reasons can be influenza, pneumonia and tuberculosis, lung cancer or more. However, in the horror story, the lung disease kills many leaving the rest wondering about what is bringing the tragedy.

During the early 19th century, there were several deaths caused by a vague "lung disease" which is the plot behind Bly Manor’s story. Until it was characterised as TB, the disease was called 'The Lung', which spelt untimely death during that time. The lung disease was most feared amid Americans during the 1800s. Mike Flanagan’s The Haunting of Bly Manor also plays around the deadly disease.

The Haunting Of Bly Manor is set in a creeping mansion which will bring a series of spine chilling storyline in hour-long episodes. The drama is sure to bring the terrors. For the Indian audience, The Haunting of Bly Manor was released on October 9, 2020, on Netflix.

The Haunting of Bly Manor on Netflix stars Victoria Pedretti and Oliver Jackson-Cohen in the lead roles. Some other actors who are essaying prominent roles in the horror series are Henry Thomas, Amelia Eve, and T'Nia Miller. The supporting cast includes Rahul Kohli, Tahirah Sharif, Amelie Bea Smith and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth. Netflix summarises the show as “Dead doesn't mean gone. An au pair plunges into an abyss of chilling secrets in this gothic romance from the creator of The Haunting of Hill House.”

