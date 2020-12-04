What Is The Meaning Of Japnaam In 'Aashram' Web Series? All Details Inside

Prakash Jha’s directorial digital debut Aashram received mixed reviews when it released. The series based on a self-proclaimed Godman quickly gained a lot of popularity owing to how real the story was and the performances of the cast. Ever since the show gained popularity, a number of people have been asking what does Japnaam in Ashram mean.

What is the meaning of Japnaam?

Japnaam is a Punjabi word. According to The Names Dictionary, the meaning of the word implies “One who meditates on God” or "chanting".

Japnaam meaning in Aashram

In the series, Bobby Deol’s character Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala/ Monty was heard saying “Japnaam” numerous times throughout the show. There, it was a way to chant the name of God and remember Him. At his aashram, all the devotees of Baba Nirala were heard chanting “Japnaam” as they would try to connect to God and seek the path of salvation.

One of the most famous dialogues of Kaashipur Waale Baba Nirala in the series was, "Main aap sab ko moksha ki raha par le ke jaaonga. Japnaam Japnaam (I will lead you all to the path to salvation),” as he stood in front of numerous devotees.

Aashram web series plot

The plot of the Aashram season two portrays how Baba Nirala was becoming fearlessly malicious. He continues to control greedy politicians while preying on young females who are his devotees and unaware of his intentions. In the second chapter of the series, it is seen that Baba is not as conceited as he was earlier and puts on his innocent face only inside his fortress in front of his devotees.

However, not long after do the key characters in the show come to see the real face of the Baba and his close ones. A few of the other characters who were previously wallowing, now gain the courage to seek revenge. The series also sees how inspector Ujagar Singh is determined to bring the Baba down with the help of a few others.

Aashram cast

The show boasts of a stellar cast which includes actors like Bobby Deol, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, and Adhyayan Summan. The film is a political satire and it will focus around Dera Sacha Sauda chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s lifestyle. It also marks the digital debut of director Prakash Jha.

