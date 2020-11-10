Xbox Series X Pre Orders Delayed By Amazon Till December 31 For Some Users

Users who took part in Amazon's Xbox Series X Pre order campaign may receive some bad news soon. The official launch date for the next-gen Microsoft consoles was set today, i.e November 10, 2020, and users who pre-booked the console naturally expected to receive them on the launch day itself, but that has not been the case. The online shopping portal had actually revealed that there can be some delay to deliver all of the pre-ordered consoles on the launch day but many users have now come forward and revealed that they have received an email from the company regarding the shipment delays. One Twitter user by the name of Ryan RC Rea stated through a tweet that Amazon sent him an email notifying him about the delay of the delivery rather than sending him the console. Check out Amazon's mail to the user below:

Also read: Xbox Series X: What times does the next-gen Microsoft console release?

Amazon Xbox Series X delay

Hello, We're contacting you with an update regarding you order of Xbox Series X. We expect to ship your console in the coming weeks as we receive more inventory in November and December. At this time, we anticipate that you will receive your Xbox Series X by 12/31 or before. We are making every effort to get it to you as soon as possible and apologize for any inconvenience. You will receive an email notification when your order has shipped. If you would no longer like to receive this product, you can cancel from Your Orders page

Also read: Apple TV app set to release on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 consoles

It was back in September 2020 when Amazon had come forward and warned users that they might not receive their pre-ordered consoles on the launch day. One could imagine that the delay could last perhaps a week or two but the company has underlined a December 31, 2020, date for the delivery which has upset many. Amazon has not declared why the console delivery is being delayed, however, it is speculated that it could be because of the overwhelming response to the pre-orders and orders, in general, having a heightened demand. The company has expressed that it is making every effort to deliver the consoles soon.

Also read: How to use Dead Eye RDR2 on Windows PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4?

Also read: Xbox Gold Games: Know more about free Gold games for November 2020