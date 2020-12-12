What Time Does 'A Trash Truck Christmas' Release On Netflix? All About The Animated Film

When Santa Claus crash lands in a junkyard on Christmas Eve, Hank, Trash Truck and all their animal friends help Santa to fix his truck and bring back the holiday to rest of the world on time. A Trash Truck Christmas is an animated Netflix movie with its cast including Henry Keane, Glen Keane, Lucas Nelf, Brian Baugartner, Jackie Loeb, John DiMaggio. The movie is written by Max Keane and Angie Sun. The animated film is directed by Eddie Rosas. Read on to know more about this animated kids special feel-good movie and the details to 'What time does A Trash Truck Christmas release on Netflix'?

What time does A Trash Truck Christmas release on Netflix?

A Trash Truck Christmas release date 2020 is scheduled for December 11th. A Trash Truck Christmas release time is like all other Netflix movies that releases at 12 am PT. Indian subscribers can stream A Trash Truck Christmas from 1.30 PM on Friday. As per Eastern Time, A Trash Truck Christmas on Netflix will be available to watch at 3 AM on December 9, 2020. For the Australian viewers, A Trash Truck Christmas on Netflix will be available to watch from 7 PM on Friday. The British audience can stream the gripping docuseries from 8 AM while viewers in Italy can watch A Trash Truck Christmas on Netflix from 9 AM tomorrow. Subscribers of Netflix in Mexico can tune in to Netflix at 2 AM on Friday to watch the series.

The film is based on the same characters which featured in the Netflix series that released in November 24th titled A Trash Truck. The TV series featured Hank and his best pal, a giant trash truck while they explore the world with their animal friends. The TV series had 12 episodes that premiered on Netflix in November 2020.

A Trash Truck Christmas on Netflix

A Trash Truck Christmas series was earlier released on Netflix a month ago on November 24th. Netflix released TV series titled Trash Truck a month ago, and now the OTT platform is releasing the movie version of the TV series in December. A Trash Truck Christmas is an animated film that is based on holidays and Christmas. Netflix has many films to release in December celebrating the holidays and Christmas spirit of people throughout the world. Take a look at the new animated movie called A Trash Truck Christmas.

