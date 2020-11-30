What Time Does 'Angela's Christmas Wish' Release On Netflix? Details Inside

Angela’s Christmas Wish is a sequel to the popular animated film Angela’s Christmas which was about the titular character’s desire to make sure everyone is having a great Christmas. Angela’s Christmas Wish will follow her making plans to reunite her family in time for the holidays as her father is away for work in Australia. Ever since OTT platform Netflix announced the film, numerous netizens have been searching the internet about the time of the release of the film. Here is information about what time will Angela’s Christmas Wish release.

What time does Angela's Christmas Wish release on Netflix

Angela's Christmas Wish release date

December 1st, 2010 on Netflix

Angela's Christmas Wish release time

As mentioned on the OTT platform, Netflix, Angela’s Christmas Wish will be available to stream on Netflix from Wednesday, December 1st, 2020. Generally, the shows are available from 12 AM PST from the date mentioned on the platform. So going by the information given, in India, the show would be available to stream from 1:30 PM Tuesday.

Angela's Christmas Wish plot

The official synopsis for the film states:

A sequel to the much loved Angela's Christmas, Angela's Christmas Wish is a heart-warming tale of a determined little girl who sets out to reunite her family in time for Christmas.

Angela's Christmas Wish trailer

The trailer of the film took social media by a storm and gave a glimpse of the upcoming film. The trailer shows that Angela takes a guess at what would everyone want for Christmas. When she thinks about what her parents would be wanting for Christmas, she feels that her father, who is away at work, would want to spend Christmas with his family. Angela plans to bring her family together in time for the holidays so that they can spend Christmas together. Watch the trailer below.

Angela's Christmas Wish cast

The animated film is directed by Damien O’Connor. The cast of the film includes Lucy O’Connell, Brendan Mullins, Ruth Negga, Lola Metcalfe, Jared Harris, Moe Dunford, Oscar Butler, Shona Hamill among others. The movie is written by Damien O’Connor and is recommended for all audiences.

