What Time Does 'Bling Empire' Release On Netflix? Details About The Reality TV Series

Netflix has made sure that its subscribers are entertained with its wide variety of content. The streaming service giant has a stellar lineup of movies and shows to cater to its audience in the near future. The reality TV series Bling Empire is all set to release on the platform. The show will follow the lives of wealthy Asian American fun seekers and their lavish lifestyles. As the Bling Empire release date is coming close, a lot of people are wondering about the Bling Empire release time on Netflix. Many people are thinking about what time does Bling Empire release on Netflix. For all the curious people, here is a look at the Bling Empire release date and time on Netflix.

Bling Empire release date

Bling Empire release on Netflix will happen on January 15. This means that Netflix subscribers all over the world can tune in to watch the latest reality TV series from tomorrow. One just needs to have an active subscription of Netflix on their devices to watch Bling Empire from this Friday. Here is a look at the Bling Empire release time on Netflix.

Also Read | What Time Does 'Night Stalker: The Hunt For A Serial Killer' Release On Netflix?

Also Read | What Time Does 'The Promised Neverland' Air? Know Details About The Show

What time does Bling Empire release on Netflix?

Netflix usually releases all its shows and movies at midnight of the release date according to pacific time. This means that the Bling Empire release time can be expected to be the same i.e. at midnight of Friday, January 15, 2021. The show can be streamed within a few hours from now on Netflix.

One can also turn on the notification on Netflix to get an update about Bling Empire release on Netflix. Subscribers of Netflix in Mexico can tune in to Netflix at 2 AM on Friday to watch Bling Empire series on Netflix. Indian subscribers can stream Bling Empire on Netflix from 1.30 PM Friday.

As per Eastern Time, Bling Empire will be available to watch at 3 AM on January 15, 2021. The British audience can watch Bling Empire series from 8 AM while viewers in South Korea can watch the show from 5 PM tomorrow.

Also Read | What Time Does 'The Idhun Chronicles' Season 2 Release On Netflix?

Also Read | What Time Does 'Lupin' Release On Netflix? Know About 'retelling Of Classic French Story'

About Bling Empire

The makers had released Bling Empire trailer recently and it is being received well by the viewers. The official description about the reality series on Netflix reads as, “Follow LA’s wildly wealthy Asian and Asian American fun seekers as they go all out with fabulous parties, glamour and drama in this reality series." Here is a look at the Bling Empire trailer.

Image Credits: A still from the trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.