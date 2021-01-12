Netflix is all set to release a true-crime documentary, Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer. It is based on one of the most notorious serial killers in the history of America, Richard Ramirez. As the Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer release date is coming close, a lot of people have been curious to know about the Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer release time and have been wondering what time does Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer release on Netflix.

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer release date

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer on Netflix will be premiering on January 13, 2021. Netflix subscribers all over the world will be able to watch the docuseries on their devices from tomorrow. Anyone with an active subscription to Netflix plan can watch the Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer series anytime on their devices. Here is a look at the Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer release time.

What time does Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer release on Netflix?

Netflix releases all its shows and movies at midnight according to Pacific Time. Therefore the Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer release time can also be expected to be the same on January 13, 2021. This means that the show will be dropping all over the world at 12 AM of January 13 according to PT.

Indian subscribers can watch Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer series from 1.30 PM on Wednesday. As per Eastern Time, Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer series will be available to stream at 3 AM on January 13, 2021. For the Australian viewers, Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer on Netflix will be available to watch from 7 PM on Wednesday. The British audience can stream the docuseries from 8 AM while viewers in Italy can watch it from 9 AM tomorrow.

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

The investigative docuseries Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer on Netflix is helmed by Tiller Russell. Makers had released the trailer of the show a few days ago. Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer review for trailers have been mostly positive from the audiences. The official description about the show on Netflix reads as, “Beneath the sunlit glamour of 1985 LA lurks a relentlessly evil serial killer. In this true-crime story, two detectives won’t rest until they catch him.” Here is a look at the Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer trailer.

