What Time Does 'Canine Intervention' Release On Netflix? Know About Jas Leverette Show

Canine Intervention is a new and unique Netflix show featuring a renowned Oakland dog trainer named Jas Leverette. Jas owns a dog training facility in California. Jas aka Cali K9 works with all breeds of dogs and helps the dog owners in fixing any type of behavioural issue that their pets might have. The Netflix trailer description mentions that there is no dog that they can't help and they have never turned a dog away. Jas Leverette uses his training methods with a variety of dogs so as to fix the obedience and behaviour issues that the dog owners might have with their pooches. Read on to know what time does Canine Intervention release on Netflix?

What time does Canine intervention release on Netflix?

Canine intervention release date is scheduled for February 24, 2021. Netflix usually releases all its shows and movies at midnight according to Pacific Time. This means that the Canine intervention release time can be expected to be the same i.e. at midnight on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Indian subscribers can stream Canine intervention on Netflix on February 24, Wednesday from 1.30 pm. The British audience can watch Canine intervention from 8 am on Wednesday while viewers in Australia can watch the show from 7 pm onwards. As per Spain time, Canine intervention will be available to watch at 9 am on February 23. One can also turn on the notification to get an update when Canine Intervention drops on Netflix.

The trailer of Canine Intervention showcases Jas dealing with various canine clients in the show. One dog owner could be heard saying that their dog is the most loving dog, however, sometimes he is the most violent animal too. The dog owners mention various issues they have with training their dogs which in turn causes a strain in the dog owner's personal lives as well. Jas says in the trailer that the dog has to learn how to adapt to his human, meanwhile the person also has to learn how to adapt his dog too. Leverette states that it's never the dog's fault, and it's always the human error. Leverette states in the trailer that by changing the dog's life, we can change the human's life, Jas thus helps the dog owners by creating harmony between the dogs and their owners.

