Today’s News: Ankita Lokhande’s New Family Members, Rhea Chakraborty’s Affidavit & More

A lot happened in Bollywood today. Here is the entertainment recap of August 10, 2020. Some of the news pieces include Rhea Chakraborty’s affidavit, and Ankita Lokhande’s new family members.

Ankita Lokhande shares post of two new family members:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande recently took to Instagram to share pictures of her two new family members. She captioned the post as, “Our family rejoices - a new life’s begun, Our circle is richer with the birth of these TWINS â¤ï¸. WELCOME Abeer and Abeera”. You can check out the Instagram post here.

Rhea Chakraborty files affidavit in Supreme Court:

Rhea Chakraborty, one of the accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, has recently filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court. In the affidavit, Rhea has attacked the media for 'unfairly holding her responsible' for Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Further, she also opposed the transfer of the case to CBI.

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty Files Affidavit In SC; Attacks Media, Draws Link To Bihar Elections

Sanjay Dutt returns home, gets captured by Paparazzi:

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was discharged from the hospital today. The actor was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital since he complained of breathlessness. The actor has fortunately tested negative for the Covid-19 virus. The actor was captured by the Paparazzi, outside his residence.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt Returns Home After Getting Discharged From Hospital, Waves At Paparazzi

Sushant Singh Rajput's niece, Mallika Singh takes up Astronomy:

Sushant Singh Rajput's niece recently took to social media to state that she would study Astronomy. In the post, she revealed that Sushant wanted to sneek in her future Astronomy class. Mallika Singh captioned the story as, “When I’d told him I was planning to take an astronomy class for my science requirement, he’d told me he was going to sneak into the class with me. I’ll study it well, in his memory”. You can check out her story here.

Source: Mallika Singh's Instagram

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Niece Takes Up Astronomy, Says 'will Study It Well, In His Memory'

Aamir Khan starts shooting in Turkey:

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was spotted at the Turkey International airport today. According to a report by Republic World, Aamir Khan is set to resume the shooting of his upcoming film, 'Laal Singh Chaddha', after 5 months. You can check out some of the snaps here.

NEW PIC@aamir_khan resumes #LaalSinghChaddha shoot in Turkey pic.twitter.com/vjheNtCqde — Aamir Khan Official FC Kolkata (@AamirFanKolkata) August 8, 2020

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan Lands In Turkey To Begin Shooting For 'Laal Singh Chaddha', See Pics

Promo Image Source: Ankita Lokhande Rhea Chakraborty’s and Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.