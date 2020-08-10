Kunal Kapoor Talks About Nepotism In Bollywood, Says 'people Interested In Merit'

The untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has sparked off the debate of nepotism in Bollywood. A lot of celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Esha Gupta have been voicing their opinions regarding nepotism in Bollywood. Recently, Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor also opened up about his take on nepotism in Bollywood. Here is what he had to say about it.

Kunal Kapoor talks about nepotism in Bollywood

In his recent interview with Hindustan Times, Kunal Kapoor opened up about his views on nepotism in Bollywood. Kunal Kapoor said that being from the film industry will only take you that far and it is eventually up to the audience to decide one's fate. He said that audience is only interested in what the actor brings to the screen and not who that actor is related to. Kunal Kapoor feels that one just has to look at their surroundings to figure out that people today are not as interested in the legacy as they are with merit.

He further gave examples of the tech sector, politics and said that almost all the billion-dollar companies have been created by the people who did not come from any huge established corporate families. The Rang De Basanti actor related this to the film industry and said that one can definitely see a situation like tech in Bollywood. Kunal Kapoor shared that it would be unfair to single out one particular industry.

Kunal Kapoor on OTT platforms

Over the years, Kunal Kapoor has worked in several movies across different languages. During the same interview, Kunal Kapoor also talked about the rise of OTT platforms. Kunal said, the audience is now exposed to a lot of content across the world and that is why the makers have to go one step ahead to grab their attention. He feels that filmmakers today are looking inwards and are finally telling the stories that are true to the audience. He further added that this thought reflected in his debut movie as well.

Kunal Kapoor's movies

Kunal Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with the movie Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities. The movie was helmed by late legendary artist MF Hussain and it was widely acclaimed by critics. He then went on to feature in several popular movies like Rang De Basanti, Aaja Nachle, Lamhaa, Don 2, etc. He was last seen on the big screen in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar starrer Gold. The movie was based on the first Indian hockey team to win Gold at the Olympics.

