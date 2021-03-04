What Time Does 'City Of Ghosts' Release On Netflix? Details About The Upcoming Kids' Show

City of Ghosts is an upcoming kids' animated show that will see the Ghost Club taking interviews of ghosts in Los Angeles. As the City of Ghosts release date is coming close many have been wondering about what time does City of Ghosts release on Netflix. Here is everything you need to know about the show.

City of Ghosts release date

City of Ghosts on Netflix will be releasing on March 5, 2021. The audience will be able to stream the new show on their devices from this Friday. One just needs to have an active subscription of Netflix to watch the show anytime anywhere from March 5. Here is a look at the City of Ghosts release time.

What time does City of Ghosts release on Netflix?

The streaming service giant Netflix is known to release all its shows and movies at midnight of the release date according to Pacific Time. Therefore, following the same pattern, the City of Ghosts release time can also be expected to be at midnight of March 5, 2021, according to PT. This means that the subscribers of Netflix all over the world will be able to get their hands on the show within a few hours from now.

The Indian Netflix subscribers will be able to watch the show from 1.30 pm IST on Friday, while Mexican users can watch the show from 2 am. According to Eastern Time, City of Ghosts on Netflix will be available to stream from 3 am on Friday, March 5, 2021. Subscribers of Netflix in Australia can enjoy the show from 7 pm tomorrow.

City of Ghosts on Netflix

City of Ghosts is upcoming animated kids show created by popular storyboard artist and writer Elizabeth Ito. The official description of the series on Netflix reads as, “Meet the Ghost Club! Their adventures take them all around Los Angeles as they interview ghosts, solve problems and learn about their city’s history”. Here is a look at the City of Ghosts trailer.

