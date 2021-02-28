Christopher George Latore Wallace, also known as Biggie was 24 years old when he was gunned down in Los Angeles. This was in the year 1997 and had he been alive in 2021, he would have been 49 years old. 24-year-old Biggie a.k.a The Notorious BIG was rising to fame as a rapper before his time was cut short, but he has been a legend for longer than he was ever alive. He went on to become an eternal point of reference and has a mural at the intersection of Bedford Ave. and Quincy St. in his old Brooklyn neighbourhood. Netflix is all set to release a brand new documentary film dedicated to this American Rap icon. Find out what time does Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell release on Netflix?

What time does Biggie: I Got a story to tell release on Netflix?

Helmed by filmmaker Emmett Malloy, Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell, is a new documentary that is laced with intimate and never-before-seen camcorder footages of the late rapper. Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell release date is March 1. Like all other Netflix films and shows Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell release time will be 12:00 AM PT or 3:00 AM ET. Audiences in the United Kingdom will be able to watch this Netflix original at 8:00 AM BST, while Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell release time for Indian viewers will be 12:30 PM IST. Australian viewers will be able to watch the film of the show starting 5:00 PM AEST.

Netflix subscribers should know that despite the fact that all Netflix shows and films release more or less at the same time, the release timings are subject to change. A report in What’s on Netflix reveals that Netflix usually releases its new titles at 12:00 AM PT because the traffic on the website is usually less at this time and hence all the episodes can be uploaded swiftly. Here's more about the new show.

More about Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell on Netflix

The documentary will talk about the work and life of late American rapper Christopher Wallace, popularly known by his stage name The Notorious BIG. The documentary is titled Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell and will be executive produced by the rapper’s mother Volleta Wallace. The documentary features interviews of Volleta as well as his friend and collaborator Diddy. Diddy is also heard saying in the trailer, “Biggie blew up overnight, You have no origins from what rap planet this guy came from,” which further sees snapshots and archived footage of the rapper’s journey towards his success.

The trailer also features his mother, Volleta also talks about how he was always an intelligent kid while his father adds that he used to write even as a kid. The YouTube description of the trailer mentions Volleta saying, “This will be the first documentary to focus on the experiences of my son’s life rather than the circumstances of his death. It is a celebration of who he was and where he came from. This is how he would have wanted to be remembered”.

