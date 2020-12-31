What Time Does 'Dream Home Makeover: Season 2' Release On Netflix? Find Out

Netflix’s Dream Home Makeover is one of those shows that can make you feel mesmerised by the world of interior designing and real estate. Season 1 of the reality television show was released on October 16, 2020, and six episodes were released in one go. Ever since binge-watching season 1 of the show, fans have been curious to know Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 series. Find out, “What time does Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 release on Netflix”

Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 release date 2020

According to the show’s official page, Netflix's Dream Home Makeover: Season 1 will release on January 1. Season 2 of the show will have as many episodes of as season 1. All of these episodes will be available to binge-watch as all of them will be released at the same time.

What time does Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 release on Netflix?

Like all Netflix series and films, Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 release time is 12:00 AM PT, according to What’s new on Netflix. This means that the show will come out at 3:00 AM EST. Viewers in India will be able to view the Netflix original at 12:30 PM IST. In the UK, Netflix subscribers can avail Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 at 8:00 am. Australian viewers will be able to watch it at 6:00 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST).

About the series

Dream Home Makeover on Netflix showcases the personal life of Shea and Syd McGee. It reveals how the couple raise their two daughters and build their dream home alongside running the business. Each episode of the series shows the duo picking up a home improvement project and how they opt for makeovers. Shea McGee and Syd McGee choose budget-friendly homes and turn them into lavish havens for their clients.

Dream Home Makeover season 1 review

The couple manages to cater to the interests and demands of clients and create splendid and organized interiors. Most importantly, Shea and Syd McGee of Studio McGee understand the taste of their clients. They also give DIY tips to the viewers who want to try some hacks for their houses for distinct home makeovers. The series garnered mixed reviews from the critics and the viewers alike.

