What Time Does 'Fatal Affair' Release On Netflix? Find Out All The Details

Fatal Affair, the highly-anticipated Netflix movie, will release on the OTT platform on Thursday, July 16, worldwide. The movie features Omar Epps and Nia Long and had already released its trailers two weeks ago. Read ahead to find out more about the movie and the exact time of its release.

Fatal Affair releases on July 16

Fatal Affair will be available for viewing for Netflix users on July 16 at 3:00 am on the east coast (USA), which will be 12:30 pm IST. Written and directed by Peter Sullivan who is famous for many Hallmark and Lifetime original movies, Fatal Affair will definitely pack an exciting punch. The trailer has already received more than 6 lakh views on it and is keeping its viewers hungry to see more. Here's the trailer:

The trailer gives its viewers a nice summary of the film. Fans can see Nia Long star as a lawyer named Ellie who has a one night stand or the 'Fatal Affair' with a man. The man involved is called David, played by Omar Epps. Viewers can then see Ellie go back to her husband, played by Stephen Bishop, but David cannot forget about the affair and keeps following Ellie around. At the end of the trailer, fans see that David becomes dangerously obsessed with Ellie and the whole environment starts to tense up. How far will David go?

Nia also shared a couple of snaps related to the movie on her Instagram account. In the first picture shared by her, Nia can be seen next to her co-star Stephen Bishop who plays her husband. Both the actors look confused and Nia captioned the picture - When hubby knows something ain't right! and added a few hashtags. Take a look:

In another snap, Nia shared a short video of the movie. The video starts with Nia achieving it all but doesn't have strong relations with her husband. Then the video pans to her having her affair. The video is like a short trailer on her Instagram. Take a look at the video.

Promo Pic Credit: Nia Long's Instagram

