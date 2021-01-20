What Time Does Hitman 3 Come Out? Get The Exact Release Time For Your Region

IO Interactive is all to release the much-anticipated Hitman 3 which will mark the third and final installment in the famed World of Assassination trilogy. Developed by IO Interactive, the upcoming title will allow existing owners to dive into every game from the trilogy, while also enabling them to import all of the locations without any extra charges. In addition, all of your progress made in Hitman 2 can be carried over to the latest title once you log in.

What time does Hitman 3 come out?

Hitman 3 release date

Hitman 3 is scheduled to release on January 20, 2021. The video game will be available across various platforms which include the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch.

The gaming company has confirmed that players on Nintendo Switch will be able to play the game through cloud streaming technology. It also adds that one needs to have a permanent and stable connection.

Hitman 3 release time

Game developers have confirmed in a blog post that the game will launch today at 13:00 UTC (5:00 AM PT / 8:00 AM ET). To check out the exact release time in your region, you can follow this link which was shared by IO Interactive. Fans should note that Hitman 3 will be launched on every platform at the same time.

Hitman 3 pre-order

You can pre-order the digital version of Hitman 3 now if you haven't already. To celebrate the final installment in the World of Assassination trilogy, the gaming company is offering a bonus content bundle on all pre-orders. Buyers will receive a Trinity Pack with every game pre-order. The gaming company has stated that players will receive the Hitman 3 access pass for free if they own the game on Epic Games Store. The access pass will be available for free after the first 10 days post-launch on new purchases and pre-orders.

Hitman 3 is now available for pre-order on all platforms. As soon as the game releases, the game servers will be live for players.

