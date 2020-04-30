What Time Does Medici Season 3 Release On Netflix And Other Details About Show

Frank Spotnitz and Nicholas Meyer's show Medici has been one of the trending shows. After the success of season 1 and season 2, the show will be coming up with its last and final season. The show is about the Medici family of Florence, which has a major impact on Italy and Europe's history. The Medici family's influence resulted in the building of the largest bank in Europe in the 15th century. Four Popes of the Catholic Church, among other important figures, also came from the family. Take a look at what time does Medici Season 3 release on Netflix and more details about the show.

Medici Season 3 release time?

Like every other show on Netflix, Medici Season 3 will release at 12 pm PT. The cast of the show includes Teen Wolf actor Daniel Sharman, Synnove Karlsen, Toby Regbo, Bradley James, Sarah Parish, Francesco Montanari, Johnny Harris, Sebastian de Souza, Callum Blake, and Jack Roth. In the last season, fans came to know a lot about Lorenzo de' Medici's (Daniel Sharman) life who is also known as Lorenzo the Magnificent. The upcoming season will also focus on Lorenzo and complete his story.

Medici Season 3 release date 2020

Medici Season 3 will release on May 1, 2020. With each season, the show takes a leap of ten years, and with the final season, we might expect to see the same. In Medici Season 3, we will see Lorenzo seeking retribution after discovering his brother. We might also see Giulio, the illegitimate son of Giuliano de Medici, who was raised by Lorenzo. Medici fans have already been showing excitement for the upcoming season 3.

Our story comes to an end, in more ways than one.#Medici's final season comes to @Netflix on May 1st. pic.twitter.com/nUlm50WsI7 — Medici is coming to Netflix on May 1st (@MediciSeries) April 8, 2020

